Zuki’s coconut-waste crafts have local and global appeal

Mohd Zuki Ramli uses natural materials such as coconut shells and fibres to create handicraft in the shape of animals and insects, among others. (Bernama pic)

KOTA BHARU : A homestay worker in Kampung Kijang here has applied the principle of “waste not, want not”, building a side business using natural discarded materials such as coconut shells, fibres and betelnut fronds.

Impressively, the handicrafts created by 28-year-old Mohd Zuki Ramli appeal not only to locals but are also bought by tourists from as far away as Italy and Germany.

“Orders come from across the country, but what delights me most is when foreign visitors buy and take these crafts home. It feels great that my village creations can reach the global market,” he told Bernama.

Zuki, who works as an assistant at a homestay near his village, uses these materials to create various creature designs such as seagulls, turtles, ants and grasshoppers, as well as sailboats.

Each piece is crafted meticulously, using tin weights so the heads move when blown by the wind, giving the creations greater appeal and a “lively” effect.

His most popular item is the ant figure, which uses wooden chains and coconut blossoms for its legs. “Each of my handicrafts is priced from RM20 and up to RM100 depending on the size and details,” he said.

To highlight environmental sustainability, Zaki also utilises used drink bottles to create miniature bonsai flowers and taro leaves, shaped and coloured to resemble the real thing.

Zuki’s other creature creations include snakes and what appears to be a pterodactyl. (Bernama pic)

He noted that he does not paint each creation in its entirety as he wishes to retain the natural look of the fibres and shells, opting instead to apply just enough to add colour and shine to each work.

“To me, these crafts are not just decorative items but a symbol of how natural and discarded materials can be salvaged and turned into something valuable,” Zuki said.

He hopes his efforts will inspire young people to explore arts and craft, and make use of natural resources to earn an income while promoting Malaysia on the world stage.