‘Wicked’ sequel sees green in weekend-winning N.American debut

LOS ANGELES : Universal’s musical sequel “Wicked: Universal’s musical sequel “Wicked: For Good ” stole the box office spotlight in its North America debut this weekend, with a record-setting haul to the tune of US$150 million (RM622 million), industry estimates showed on Sunday.

Variety said the film’s debut was the highest ever for a Broadway musical adaptation, while analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called it a “sensational, record-breaking opening” for a fantasy adventure sequel.

Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo and pop star Ariana Grande return as the magical land of Oz’s most notable witches – the green-skinned, outcast Elphaba and popular pink-wearing Glinda – to wrap up the story-line introduced in last year’s blockbuster Part One.

The “Wizard of Oz” retelling is based on the long-running Broadway musical, itself adapted from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel.

“This is broad-appeal Hollywood filmmaking at its best, a spectacular adventure story told from a female point of view,” said Gross. “Strong word-of-mouth is going to drive business through next week’s five-day Thanksgiving holiday and into December.”

In second place at the US and Canadian box office was Lionsgate’s “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t”, with US$9.1 million. The third instalment in the crime-heist franchise dropped from the top spot a week prior, when it took in over US$21 million.

The film reunites Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Woody Harrelson as Robin Hood-style illusionists targeting dangerous criminals.

With US$6.3 million, third place went to 20th Century’s “Predator: Badlands,” the latest instalment in the decades-old sci-fi horror franchise.

Paramount’s “The Running Man” – a new take on Stephen King’s dystopian novel about a murderous game show – fell two spots since its debut last weekend to fourth place, with US$5.8 million.

Fifth place went to Searchlight’s “Rental Family,” starring Brendan Fraser as a struggling actor who takes on odd stand-in roles in Japan.

Gross called the film’s US$3.3 million haul a “soft opening for a fall drama” but said it should get a lift from next week’s long holiday weekend, and that international revenue “should be solid”, given its setting and Fraser’s foreign appeal.

Rounding out the top 10 were: