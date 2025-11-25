Teal Asia and GWM M’sia unite to eliminate cervical cancer

(L-R) Selina Yeop Junior of Teal Asia, Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe of WHO, Cui Anqi of GWM Malaysia, Roslan Abdullah of GWM Malaysia, Jessy Kim of Gravity Ventures, Korea and Woo Ying Ling of ROSE Foundation. (Teal Asia pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Teal Asia, the country’s first peer-to-peer cervical cancer support movement, has joined forces with GWM Malaysia to eliminate cervical cancer in the country.

The weeklong teal campaign, initiated and executed by Selina Yeop Junior, founder of Teal Asia, was officially flagged-off with GWM’s Ora Good Cat and Haval H6 taking to the streets bearing the campaign’s branding “Driving Cervical Cancer Elimination” visible on both sides of the vehicles.

The flag-off was officiated by Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative and head of the WHO country office to Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and Singapore.

This gesture set the tone for a week of solidarity, awareness, and action, underscoring the collective commitment to eliminate cervical cancer in Malaysia.

GWM’s Ora Good Cat and Haval H6 bearing the words ‘Driving Cervical Cancer Elimination’ as part of the weeklong teal campaign by Teal Asia. (Teal Asia pic)

Later in the day, GWM hosted a charity dinner with the theme “Cancer Elimination Day” to raise funds for the ROSE Foundation, a Malaysian non-profit dedicated to life-saving cervical cancer screening and education.

Teal Asia aims to normalise conversations around women’s health and empower communities to take action, especially through inclusive, emotionally resonant programming.

As the official mobility partner for the campaign, GWM also pledged the remaining balance from their sponsorship to the ROSE Foundation to help expand outreach and screening efforts for women across the country.

The evening’s highlight was a breathtaking moment of unity: the teal illumination of Merdeka 118, Equatorial Plaza, and Menara DBKL, symbolising Malaysia’s commitment to eliminating cervical cancer.

Together, Teal Asia, GWM, and partners are driving change with compassion, innovation, and hope.