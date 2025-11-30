‘Klepet’ fumbles every chance it had to shine

‘Klepet’ tries to be a comedy of errors but is laden with misogyny and sexism. (Wawa Global pic)

Malaysian cinema has been shifting gears lately – experimenting with storytelling forms, colour palettes, pacing, tone.

In recent years audiences have seen titles leaning into psychological surrealism, grounded social grit, and explosive blockbuster scale.

Films such as “Abang Adik”, “Blood Brothers”, and “Malam Terlarang” showed audiences what happens when scriptwriters, directors, and actors dream big, work hard, and tell well-thought-out stories, regardless of the genre.

Director Indra Putra’s “Klepet” arrives within this movement: another attempt to stretch what a local mainstream film looks and feels like.

The trailer promises action, comedy, comic-styled sequences, and animated overlays. Pretty exciting stuff. The final product? A film that is replete with misogyny, sexism, terrible jokes, and bad acting.

It is safe to say that “Klepet” will be joining the hall of infamy, as it’s added to a list of yet another subpar local film.

The sad part is “Klepet” had so much potential to become a great feel-good action-comedy. All it needed was a stronger script, stronger direction, and a deletion of all of the misogyny flaunted around unapologetically.

A simple getaway turns awry with the appearance of a mysterious Ukrainian woman. (Wawa Global pic)

The 90-minute film stars Aedy Ashraf, Meerqeen, and Nadhir Nasar who play Paly, Wady, and Jany, three friends on a casual motorhome getaway that derails almost as soon as it begins.

A mysterious woman named Lola (Darina Porhun) crosses their path, a bag of money appears where it shouldn’t, and suddenly the holiday turns into a chase involving people far more dangerous than any of them are prepared for.

Right off the bat, the film’s most glaring issue is its treatment of its only female character Lola, played by Ukrainian model Darina Porhun.

Porhun fits the classic “she’s beautiful, let’s just cast her although she can’t act” mould, and it shows.

With no prior acting experience, Porhun struggles; her delivery is awkward, her expressions exaggerated, and the result is unintentionally comical. What was the casting team thinking?

Nadhir Nassar (left) tries to be funny but ends up cringey. (Wawa Global pic)

The real problem lies in how the male characters interact with her, and in the innuendo-laced dialogue that follows. Honestly, what was the censorship board doing?

If a simple kissing scene between Superman and Lois Lane was deemed inappropriate for Malaysian screens, how were sexist remarks, behaviour bordering on predatory, and hand gestures with obvious sexual implications allowed through?

It’s troubling that in 2025, these things are still tolerated, permitted, and even treated so casually in local films.

Next comes the plot itself. The most pressing question is: what is the point of this story? What exactly are audiences meant to follow?

“Klepet” positions itself as a comedy of errors, leaning into random lines and absurd sequences to sell the chaos, but the payoff rarely lands.

The film banks heavily on camp – and perhaps that’s what the director intended, or what he imagines the local audience still enjoys.

Maybe that worked twenty years ago, but today’s viewers expect something smarter, sharper, and more relevant, even within a campy comedy.

The film ‘Klepet’ has irrelevant side characters who amp up the camp to no avail. (Wawa Global pic)

In terms of performance, Nadhir is easily the weakest link. Despite showing promise in “Project: High Council”, his recent roles haven’t done him any favors.

“Magic Rompak” had him playing a cringey, bumbling hacker – and “Klepet” is not much better. His comedy feels forced and overly earnest, though he does shine in one heated argument scene that finally feels real. Perhaps it’s time for him to be more selective with his roles.

In the end, “Klepet” does exactly what its title promises: it klepets you. It steals your time, returns nothing of value, and somehow expects you to say thank you.

As of press time, ‘Klepet’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.