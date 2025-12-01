Flood season brings good fortune for Sg Kinta fisherfolk

Sabri Kachil, who has over 20 years of experience as a fisherman, says flood season allows them to increase their catch. (Bernama pic)

PASIR SALAK : The ongoing northeast monsoon has turned out to be a stroke of fortune for Sungai Kinta fishermen, allowing them to earn more than they normally do.

Since the water level in Sungai Kinta began to rise on Nov 25, the surrounding areas have come alive with fishing activities, with fisherfolk making frequent trips to check their traps or nets for the day’s catch.

Mohamad Rezuan Sabri, 32, said he and his father, Sabri Kachil, 61, have landed about 140kg of various fish species, including lundu, baung, rohu and patin, since the floods struck.

“We would never miss a chance like this. Even though the flooding doesn’t last long, it nearly doubles what we normally earn.

“My father and I go out on our boat every day from 8am to 12.30pm, travelling about 15km from Permatang Pelanduk Jetty to Kuala Sungai Kinta, just to catch bigger and more fish,” he told Bernama.

Rezuan said he placed traps and nets at several spots to ensure each trip produced the best possible catch.

“We put bubu and nets along the riverbanks where the fish usually find their food. We use bait such as oil palm fruit, coconut flesh and fish meat,” he said.

Sabri said that despite having over 20 years’ experience making a living on the river, each flood season poses its own challenges, requiring him to remain alert and cautious.

It’s a family affair for Sabri and his son Mohamed Rezuan, as they head out to the river at 8am daily during monsoon season. (Bernama pic)

The father of five shared that daily risks they face include encountering wild animals such as crocodiles, alongside the hazards posed by floating logs.

“Whenever we encounter a crocodile, we make sure to stay away. Meanwhile, logs can damage our boat and put our lives at risk,” he said.

The native of Labu Kubong, Teluk Intan, also said the flood season enabled them to learn how fish move with the changing water levels, helping them improve their skills in choosing strategic fishing spots.

Sabri noted that whenever the water rises, fish tend to move from deep pools towards the banks, turning shallow areas into prime spots.

“Apart from increasing our catch, this season allows us to share knowledge and techniques with other fishermen in the area. We occasionally exchange tips on the best spots to set traps or nets,” he added.