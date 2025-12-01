Pos Malaysia rolls out PayNet MyDebit Cash Out service at post offices

PayNet’s MyDebit Cash Out feature at Pos Malaysia lets users withdraw cash without visiting a bank. (Pos Malaysia pic)

PETALING JAYA : Over the years, Pos Malaysia has evolved from being a place to post letters into a one-stop hub for essential services.

Today, Malaysians can send parcels, renew road tax and insurance, and handle everyday errands more conveniently under one roof.

Further expanding its role, Pos Malaysia now offers financial access through PayNet’s MyDebit Cash Out service. This service allows customers to withdraw cash while completing other transactions, saving time, effort and travel costs.

This initiative marks another step in Pos Malaysia’s transformation from a traditional postal operator into a modern one-stop hub that provides support to Malaysians nationwide.

With more than 3,000 touchpoints nationwide, including over 600 post offices, Pos Malaysia continues to serve rural and semi-urban communities with essential services close to home.

Long known as the country’s postal and courier provider with over 200 years of operations, the company is now expanding into logistics, retail and financial services through collaborations with partners like PayNet, ensuring greater financial access for Malaysians beyond urban centres.

The MyDebit Cash Out feature is available at all Pos Malaysia outlets nationwide. (Pos Malaysia pic)

The MyDebit Cash Out service is available over the counter at all post offices and is expected to support Malaysians who rely on cash for day-to-day spending. This includes retirees, communities from rural and semi-urban areas, and anyone who uses cash as the primary payment method.

For more information on the PayNet MyDebit Cash Out Campaign, visit Pos Malaysia’s official website.