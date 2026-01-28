Bank officer slapped with 3 new cheating charges involving RM330,000

The Kuching sessions court allowed the bank officer and two others to post bail at RM50,000 per charge. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 31-year-old bank officer in Kuching, Sarawak, previously charged with several counts of cheating, was slapped with three fresh charges involving RM330,000 today.

The accused, who was not identified, claimed trial to conspiring with two others to cheating two victims before Kuching sessions court judge Jason Juga.

A 54-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man also claimed trial to the same charges, Dayak Daily reported.

The trio are accused of misleading two people into investing in non-existent bank investment schemes, causing them losses of RM200,000 and RM30,000, in August last year and December 2024.

The bank officer and the woman had previously been charged with cheating offences in July 2025.

The offences were allegedly committed at a bank on Jalan Tun Jugah in Kuching.

Each charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

The three accused were allowed to post bail at RM50,000 per charge but were ordered to surrender their passports and report to the police every month.

The court fixed March 2 for case management.