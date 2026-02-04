Ex-lecturer pleads guilty to discharging firearms during bank robbery

Former lecturer Chia Kong Wee being escorted from the Shah Alam High Court after pleading guilty to a charge under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

SHAH ALAM : A former lecturer pleaded guilty in the High Court here today to a charge of discharging a firearm during a bank robbery seven years ago.

Chia Kong Wee, faced with a charge under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, admitted to firing two shots in a bank in Glenmarie on June 3, 2019.

His guilty plea was recorded during case management today.

According to the facts of the case, Chia had spent a period of time monitoring the situation at the bank before robbing the outlet that day.

He entered the bank at about 3.50pm wearing a mask and held a security guard at gunpoint before discharging the first gunshot towards the ceiling.

He then ordered the bank’s customers to lie face-down on the floor, and demanded that the officers on duty hand over all the money in their custody.

Chia then fired the second gunshot, also at the ceiling.

The officers, fearing for their lives, handed RM61,000 over to Chia, with another RM76,220 taken from the bank’s cash room. They notified the police of the robbery after Chia left.

On March 3, 2022, three years after the incident, police received a tipoff and tailed a black vehicle that was heading to a bank.

Police arrested Chia as he stepped out of the car and seized a Walther P99 pistol loaded with eight bullets from him, along with an empty magazine found inside the vehicle.

They also found the black and green jacket which Chia had worn during the robbery several years earlier.

Judicial commissioner Suriyati Hasimah Mohd Hashim fixed Feb 11 for sentencing.