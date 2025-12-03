Meet the local talent behind Perodua’s first-ever EV

Chok Jia Jiunn, chief engineer behind the QV-E, says he was motivated to create something that reflects innovation and meets the needs of Malaysians. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Behind the launch of Perodua's first electric vehicle (EV), the Quest for Visionary-Electric or QV-E, lies the story of a young Malaysian engineer whose innovation is helping reshape the nation's automotive landscape.

Chok Jia Jiunn, 44, the chief engineer of the project, has proven that Malaysia is not only capable of competing in the country’s new automotive era – it is also capable of leading.

“I have always believed Malaysia has the talent and capability to succeed. My motivation comes from the desire to create something that not only meets automotive standards but also reflects the innovation and needs of Malaysians,” he told Bernama at the launch of Perodua’s first EV yesterday.

“Designed by Malaysians for Malaysian needs, I wanted to show that local talent can create something the nation can be proud of.”

The Rawang-born engineer said he was supported by more than 100 young local engineers and researchers aged between 25 and 40, from various departments including internal and external research, electronics, interior design, and safety evaluation.

“Every team member worked closely to ensure smooth progress, from ideas to prototypes, and finally to the completed product tailored for local needs,” he added.

According to him, the QV-E is not just Perodua’s first EV – it is a symbol of the ability, creativity and dedication of Malaysia’s local workforce.

“We hope Malaysians feel proud because this product is created by our own people for our own country. This is proof that, when given the opportunity and trust, local teams can produce something extraordinary,” he stressed.

Chok shared that development of the QV-E began in September 2023, with early focus on in-depth research into local user needs.

Findings showed that Malaysians tend to prefer dynamic vehicles with spacious interiors, premium finishes, and a comfortable driving experience.

Beyond driving experience, he said ease of maintenance was also a key priority in the development of the QV-E.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the launch of the Perodua QV-E yesterday. (Bernama pic)

“Our goal was to ensure that new EV users feel like they are driving a normal car, even though it’s electric. Every aspect is designed for a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

“We positioned the battery so it can be replaced within 30 minutes in the event of any issue under warranty. This is an important step for ensuring a seamless EV ownership experience,” he said.

The QV-E is also equipped with a smart digital system that allows drivers to switch between normal and “sport” mode easily, along with a futuristic design that enhances aesthetics and functionality.

Chok said the QV-E, priced at RM80,000 without insurance or battery, will be on the market soon.

At yesterday’s event, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his pride “not only of the Perodua EV launch, but because it was produced through the expertise, discipline, effort, and perseverance of local talents”.