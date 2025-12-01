Perodua launches first electric vehicle

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (third left) at the launch of Perodua’s QV-E electric vehicle today.

KUALA LUMPUR : Perodua launched its first battery electric vehicle (EV), the QV-E, today, priced at RM80,000 without insurance and excluding battery, as part of its effort to develop a sustainable EV ecosystem.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the QV-E, which stands for “quest for visionary electric vehicle”, incurred a development cost of RM800 million and involved more than 100 local experts.

He said under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, launched on Sept 1, 2023, Perodua was appointed as the champion and leader among local automotive manufacturers to develop the EV ecosystem.

“That clear direction required Perodua to accomplish an EV launch, and at the time I felt somewhat anxious as I thought the target was too ambitious and that we might not have sufficient local skills and expertise yet.

“But today, I am very proud, not only of this Perodua EV launch, but also because it was produced through the expertise, discipline, effort, and perseverance of local talents,” he said in his speech at the QV-E car launch here.