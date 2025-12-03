Redeemed your RM100 SARA yet? Here’s how you can make it count

Using SARA aid, FMT donated groceries and essentials to local non-profit organisations.

PETALING JAYA : For many families, especially those for whom the next meal is not guaranteed, RM100 can make a real difference.

Earlier this year, the government announced Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), a RM100 assistance automatically credited into every Malaysian’s MyKad.

Last month, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said while more than 80% of Malaysians have already spent their SARA funds, many – particularly those who are well-off – have not, leaving hundreds of millions of ringgit in unused aid.

With the Dec 31 deadline to redeem SARA approaching, FMT decided to give back by donating groceries and essentials to those in need.

To that end, a group of FMT employees gathered at Mydin Subang Jaya hypermarket recently to shop for three non-profit organisations.

FMT employees Paul Richard, Khadijah Junoh, Theevya Ragu, Yeoh Guan Jin, Hyeley Izzati and Zahrul Alam Yahya Shahir at Mydin Subang Jaya.

Senior writer Yeoh Guan Jin, who came up with the idea, said anyone can take part in a similar initiative, on a big or small scale.

“You don’t only have to cater to non-profits like orphanages or old folks homes. We could, perhaps, help our next-door neighbour who maybe can’t afford their next meal,” he said.

“If people see us doing this, maybe somebody will follow suit and start the ball rolling, too.”

From rice and oil to biscuits and milk powder, we moved through the aisles picking out eligible items for purchase. Loading up our van with all the goods, we headed back to the FMT office in PJ, where more employees joined in with extra contributions.

Together we packed everything into boxes, ready for delivery.

Food items made up the bulk of the contributions, in addition to essentials such as adult diapers.

Our first stop was the Pearl Care Elderly Home, where we distributed food items and essentials such as adult diapers.

From there, we headed to Pusat Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Taman Megah, which has been operating for more than 30 years and cares for over 100 children.

Thanking FMT for the contributions, president Umahdevi Rajamanickam said: “Many of these children have been abandoned by their families, but we treat them as our own. I hope the public will continue to support us.”

Our third and final stop was Pusat Jagaan Rumah Juara, a home for underprivileged children established in 1998.

Expressing his gratitude, assistant supervisor Michael M Ignacy noted that support had slowed down after the pandemic, but “it’s starting to pick up again slowly”.

The FMT team delivered goods to three centres in Petaling Jaya, including Pusat Jagaan Rumah Juara.

FMT’s managing director, Azeem Abu Bakar, emphasised that the government-provided SARA is unique because it allows Malaysians to choose how to use the funds.

Given FMT’s sizeable audience, he said: “We are doing our part by using the influence we have to remind people about SARA. By sharing stories like this, we hope to inspire Malaysians to contribute back to society wherever possible.”

Zahrul Alam Yahya Shahir, head of the Bahasa Malaysia and video unit at FMT, noted: “For those of us who don’t really need the money, it might seem like a small amount. But there are people who see RM100 as extremely valuable.”

Asked about his key takeaway from this experience, he shared: “We should also look downwards, not just up. If we only look up, we’ll never have enough. But by looking below us, we can see that there are many more people in need.”

Nothing feels better than making someone smile. All of us at FMT hope this simple act of kindness inspires you to bring joy to others in your own special way.

Pearl Care Elderly Home

11, Jalan 12/16, Seksyen 12,

46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Contact: 012-525 5594

Pusat Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Taman Megah

13488, Jalan Jenjarum,

Jalan SS23/1,

47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Contact: 03-7806 1143

Pusat Jagaan Rumah Juara

1 & 1A, Jalan 1/4, Seksyen 1,

46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Contact: 03-7783 1568