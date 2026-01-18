This orphanage needs your help to care for its 43 kids

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kesayangan Maha in Jenjarom is home to 43 children, from infants to young adults. (Hizami Safri @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LANGAT : In the quiet town of Jenjarom, a modest corner house is doing extraordinary work.

Since 2020, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kesayangan Maha (PKKM) has grown from caring for just seven children into a lifeline for 43 boys and girls aged between six months and 19 years old, including children with special needs.

For them, this is more than a shelter – it is a place of healing, learning and second chances.

The home was co-founded by the late Maha, whose years working in another orphanage shaped a firm conviction: children need more than food and a roof over their heads.

“She was a firm believer that kids need more than just shelter and food,” said Rahini Nadarajah, the home’s treasurer. “They need education, because only then can they face society when they leave.”

That belief continues to guide the orphanage today.

One of the few orphanages in Jenjarom, the home relies entirely on public donations. Yet despite limited resources, its volunteers have gone above and beyond to give the children a wholesome upbringing.

Education sits at the heart of everything they do. Beyond school, the children receive tuition, silambam and Mandarin lessons, as well as yoga and meditation – part of a holistic approach designed to build resilience and confidence.

Treasurer Rahini Nadarajah says education is key to breaking the cycle of hardship. (Hizami Safri @ FMT Lifestyle)

“Many of the children come from broken families and have experienced a lot of negativity in their lives,” Rahini shared. “These classes help pull them out of that. Meditation and yoga help bring them back to the right path.”

The impact is already visible. PKKM recently celebrated two graduates, a milestone that filled the team with pride.

“We are proud to say many of our children are head prefects, football and kabaddi players at district and state levels,” Rahini said. “We are very proud of them.”

The children are encouraged to grow beyond textbooks, taking part in puzzle and maths competitions and organising games within the home.

“We just want to instil confidence – that even without parents, they can become degree holders and survive in the real world,” she added.

The orphanage operates from a corner house, with boys sleeping in the living room and girls sharing bedrooms upstairs. (Hizami Safri @ FMT Lifestyle)

During FMT Lifestyle’s visit, Rahini explained how space is tight. The boys sleep in the living room, while the girls share the three upstairs bedrooms.

The home is run mostly by volunteers, alongside president and co-founder Susil Kumar Sathasivam.

Keeping the orphanage running is a constant challenge. Monthly expenses – including rent, groceries, transport and salaries – come to about RM21,000.

“Even with the kindness of people in the town, some months are really tough,” Rahini admitted. “When funds are low, our volunteers chip in to keep things going.”

Last year, FMT donated RM4,000 worth of essentials, including food, a freezer, school supplies and toys. (Hizami Safri @ FMT Lifestyle)

Recently, FMT contributed RM4,000 worth of essentials, including food, a new freezer, school stationery and toys – gifts that sparked pure joy among the children.

Yet their needs remain pressing. PKKM does not own a vehicle large enough to transport all the children to school, competitions or outings.

“Every time we want to take them out, we have to rent a bus, which is beyond our means,” Rahini said.

Their long-term dream is to one day purchase the house they currently operate from. In the meantime, they welcome all forms of support – whether donations, free tuition, time spent with the children, or even help with a single child’s pocket money.

When asked what keeps them going despite the hardships, Rahini’s answer was simple: “The kids.”

“We believe that if we nurture these children and help them stand on their own feet, one day they will return the favour by helping others in need.”

As PKKM continues to quietly shape the future of its children, the message is clear: everyone can do something.

If you wish to visit or support the home, kindly call 011-2424 6686.

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kesayangan Maha

59, Jalan Bayam 3,

Taman Desa Jarom,

42600 Jenjarom, Selangor