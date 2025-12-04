‘Drive your Dream’ with Canon Malaysia and win spectacular prizes

(Canon Marketing Malaysia pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Canon invites Malaysians to capture what drives them through its nationwide “Canon Drive Your Dream” campaign – a celebration of photography, passion, and the everyday moments that make life extraordinary.

Running until Jan 31, the contest offers over RM300,000 in prizes, including the grand prize of a Tesla Model 3, Canon cameras and lenses, and Apple iPhones – all designed to inspire Malaysians to capture their world, people and passions.

To enter, all you have to do is purchase any eligible Canon camera or lens from authorised partners – including the Canon Official eStore – during the contest period, and register the product by uploading a valid purchase invoice or receipt to ylwc.canon.com.my within 14 days of purchase.

Then, simply answer two true-or-false questions on the website and provide your personal details.

Every successful registration will be offered an additional one-year warranty, extending Canon’s existing three-year coverage for cameras and L-series lenses, and offering coverage of up to two years for non-L lenses. Terms and conditions apply.

Entries that fulfil all requirements and provide correct answers will be verified and entered into the official lucky draw, where participants stand a chance to win those terrific prizes.

The “Canon Drive Your Dream” campaign reflects Canon’s belief that the power of photography lies in everyone’s hands. Whether you’re a hobbyist exploring your first camera, a parent capturing family milestones, or a traveller documenting your adventures, Canon empowers Malaysians to express themselves through the art of seeing and remembering.

For the full terms and conditions, click here and follow Canon Malaysia on Facebook.