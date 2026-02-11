Fazry’s fascination with the camera pays off big time

Photojournalist Fazry Ismail recently received Special Merit at the World Sports Photography Awards 2026 for his submissions of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix and World Aquatics Championship in Singapore. (Fazry Ismail pic)

PETALING JAYA : When the World Sports Photography Awards 2026 announced its winners in January, Malaysian photojournalist Fazry Ismail found himself among the world’s most accomplished visual storytellers.

From a record 23,130 submissions by 4,120 photographers across 123 countries, several winners and special mentions were selected across a wide range of sporting categories. The overall winning image was a shot of tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, taken by Reuters photographer Edgar Su.

For a Malaysian photographer raised in Klang, to be recognised in such company is no small feat.

“I had three ambitions growing up: either to be a BMX rider, a DJ or a photographer,” Fazry told FMT Lifestyle. In the end, it was the camera that stuck.

Fazry’s image from the Singapore F1 Grand Prix appears almost like an optical illusion. (EPA Images pic)

While pursuing photography at UiTM, Fazry realised journalism was his true calling.

“I watched a film called ‘War Photographer’ by James Nachtwey, one of the legends of photojournalism, and told myself I wanted to be like him one day,” he said.

He added that meeting industry veterans early in his career, such as former Reuters photographer Zainal Abdul Halim, also strongly inspired him.

After completing his diploma and degree in photography at UiTM, Fazry began his career at The Star during his practicum and stayed for two years before moving to Malaysia Gazette.

In 2014, he joined the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), now one of the world’s leading providers of news, sports and entertainment imagery.

Despite his accolades, 38-year-old Fazry is clear about his priorities. “As photojournalists, our first goal is to inform the public. Awards are secondary,” he said.

Fazry captured this shot during the open water swimming event at the World Aquatics Championship in Singapore. (EPA Images pic)

His latest recognition came from two images taken in Singapore: one from the F1 Grand Prix, the other from the World Aquatics Championship.

Fazry, who is also a Canon ambassador, explained how the magic of the F1 image came together.

“Formula 1 was tricky because it was held at night. You have to be alert and keep your ears open to anticipate the cars as they go by pretty quickly.”

He used panning techniques to show motion, which created the colourful streaks across the frame. “The bus stop I shot from had a reflective ceiling, which created a mirror illusion. That’s why you see two cars in the photo.”

As a photojournalist, Fazry says planning the shot is key. (Fazry Ismail pic)

For Fazry, careful planning is key – from choosing the right position to reading the light and composition.

“Usually, I would already have a vision for my photos even before I arrive at the location,” he admitted.

His second Special Merit-winning image froze the exact split second the athletes made contact with the water in the open water swimming event.

“The best angle would have been underwater, but I didn’t have access. So you have to get creative.”

With over a decade in the industry, Fazry’s career has been shaped by high-pressure assignments, from covering the 2019 Hong Kong protests for six weeks straight, to arriving early at the Putra Heights fire incident before access was restricted.

In 2022, his Covid-19 photo won first place in the General News category at Pictures of the Year International. (Fazry.Ismail Instagram pic)

One of his most powerful images, however, came during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, he won first place in the General News category at Pictures of the Year International for a photograph showing workers in hazmat suits lowering the body of a Covid victim into a grave in Kuala Selangor in 2021.

“Covering Covid was risky; we didn’t know if we’d return home safely,” he recalled.

At the time, media access to graveyards was restricted. Through a personal contact, Fazry managed to arrive just as the burial was taking place. Before shooting, he sought permission from the family, who asked that he share the images with them, as they were barred from attending.

“At that moment, I didn’t care about my picture anymore. I just wanted to send the photos to them. I felt it was my duty as a human,” he said.

Yet even with global recognition, Fazry refuses to see awards as personal victories.

“Whenever I cover something in Malaysia and the photo wins an award, I see it as an opportunity for the world to pay attention to our country,” he said.

Follow Fazry Ismail on Instagram