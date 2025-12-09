39 unique ceramics on display at National Art Gallery

A total of 39 ceramic works are on display at the National Art Gallery until April 30. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The National Art Gallery invites one and all to experience the uniqueness of ceramic artworks showcased exclusively at the Spatial Creative – Ceramic Zone (SCCZ) Exhibition, running at Level 1 until April 30.

A total of 39 ceramic works – including artistic ceramics, pottery, tableware and sculptures – are on display, highlighting a variety of techniques and creative approaches by participating artists. All works were produced during the SCCZ residency programme conducted from Oct 22-30.

The programme was designed as an intensive platform offering participants the opportunity to create in a professional studio environment under the guidance of experienced ceramic artists and other experts.

“Through hands-on practice and critical dialogue, the artists produced new works while strengthening their understanding of the relationship between form, function and space in ceramic design,” the National Art Gallery said.

“In addition to enhancing technical skills, the programme expanded networks among artists of different generations and the local ceramic community, opening doors for ongoing collaboration and exchange of ideas.”

The residency programme was held across three major ceramic production locations – BK Art Studio in Kuala Kangsar, Perak; Ilham Ceramic Studio in Langkawi, Kedah; and Sari Chempaka Art Village in Karak, Pahang – through strategic collaboration between the National Art Gallery and local ceramic studios.

The exhibition features the works of 10 artists who participated in the SCCZ residency programme. (Bernama pic)

The participating artists include Amy Nazira, Sabri Idrus, Saiful Razman, S Amin Shahab, Bone Alfie, Shafiq Nordin, Amer01, Khairul Izzuddin, Kenji Chai, and Tan Kai Sheuan.

The gallery hopes the initiative will serve as a catalyst for the growth of Malaysia’s ceramic art ecosystem, elevating the field as an important component of the nation’s contemporary art landscape.

Additionally, a supporting exhibition to the SCCZ residency programme – the Asal Tanah Exhibition, at Gallery 2B – is open to the public until April 30, featuring about 83 works by guest artists, as well as works from the National Art Gallery collection.

For more information, visit the National Art Gallery website.