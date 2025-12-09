A six-day sojourn in southern Vietnam

Present-day Ho Chi Minh City is filled with creative spaces and modern establishments that appeal to younger visitors. (Nurhafizah Tan pics)

KUALA LUMPUR : From the bustle of a modern city to desert-like landscapes reminiscent of the Middle East, and a even town with European vibes and a cool climate – for this writer, visiting three cities in southern Vietnam in early November, before the rainy season began in full force, felt like exploring three different countries.

The six-day trip began in Ho Chi Minh City, continued to Mui Ne, and ended in Da Lat.

Once famed as a shopping haven, the historic Ho Chi Minh City bore witness to the Vietnam War. Today, it showcases creative spaces and modern establishments that appeal to the younger generation.

Popular spots here include an alley dedicated entirely to books, with small shops and open reading spaces offering a relaxing setting in the middle of the city.

Known as Book Street, this attraction stands out for its blend of modern kiosks, open seating areas, and a strategic downtown location, making it an easy stop for tourists – especially those drawn to “hipster” vibes.

Vietnam is known for its unique coffee culture, with specialties such as egg coffee. (Nurhafizah Tan pics)

If you’re a coffee lover, here’s some good news: Vietnam is known for its coffee culture, with specialties such as egg coffee. Visitors can enjoy their brew seated on small plastic stools by the roadside, or in stylish eateries like The Café Apartment and Mê Coffee.

“There’s no alcohol in any of our drinks – only milk, coffee, and sugar syrup,” said one barista when asked if the ingredients were Muslim-friendly.

Next up was a journey on a sleeper bus for 3.5 hours, after which this writer arrived in Mui Ne – nicknamed the “Sahara of Vietnam” for its desert-like red and white sand dunes reminiscent of the Middle East.

As the sun began to rise around 5am, the area started to fill with visitors, and although the dunes are not as vast as a real desert, their unique natural formations make them a picturesque backdrop.

Witnessing the sunrise at the dunes is a beautiful and worthwhile experience. (Nurhafizah Tan pic)

“The desert here is actually formed from beach sand: the wind slowly carries it inland until it forms dunes like these. It’s rare to find this in Southeast Asia,” a jeep driver explained.

The adventure continued to the highlands of Da Lat, a four-hour-and-40-minute journey, bringing visitors to a much cooler climate ranging from 18-26°C, similar to Cameron Highlands.

Unlike Cameron Highlands, however, this city known as “Little Paris” is more than seven times larger, with a bigger population and facilities including universities, hospitals, and even its own international airport.

In addition to its many flower parks with expansive landscapes, Da Lat offers amusement-park attractions such as those at Datanla Alpine Coaster, Mongo Land, and Flower Highland – featuring coaster tracks, giant slides, and luge rides.

There’s a reason Da Lat is known as the ‘city of a thousand flowers’. (Nurhafizah Tan pics)

The café attractions here are also impressive, with unique landscaping and decor, some set against natural waterfalls.

Indeed, Da Lat is the perfect place for a staycation, with many homestays on the outskirts offering beautiful natural scenery of the “city of a thousand flowers”.

All in all, a sojourn in Southern Vietnam is worth the time and effort for visitors who wish to enjoy the best this country has to offer, without having to travel too far from home.

That said, with Southeast Asia, including parts of Vietnam, experiencing adverse climate conditions at this time of year, it’s best to keep the weather in mind as you make your travel plans.