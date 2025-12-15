Get behind these 4 homegrown brands this festive season

Local brand Busy Minds At Work was born out of a passion for curating fun, hands-on activities for kids aged two and above. (Busy Minds at Work pics)

There’s no shortage of amazing talent on home ground. With Christmas and a brand new year right around the corner, let us celebrate some local brands, products and services that the team at makchic personally enjoy, to help you #sapotlokal!

Busy Minds at Work

If you’re a parent, you’ll know that keeping little ones entertained (without screens) can feel like a full-time job. Founded by a mum of two, Busy Minds At Work was born out of a passion for curating fun, hands-on activities for kids aged two and above.

Using high-quality felt, each themed box is not only safe but also thoughtfully designed with interactive instructions and neat storage files, so you won’t be drowning in craft chaos. These are screen-free activities you can actually whip out on a busy day, without the overwhelm.

Their range is impressive; every set is designed to strengthen fine motor skills, nurture creativity, and let kids explore through play while parents get a much-needed breather. Their Sushi Box and felt play sets are clear bestsellers, while the Seni Anak Malaysia box flew off the shelves during the Merdeka and Malaysia Day period.

For parents looking for consistency, Busy Minds at Work offers a subscription service. Simply sign up and a fresh activity box lands on your doorstep every month, taking the mental load of “what to plan next” off your shoulders.

They also create custom party favours and activity sets for kids of all ages, turning birthdays and gatherings into playful, stress-free celebrations.

Joey & Mom

The name Joey & Mom was inspired by the bond between a baby kangaroo and its mother, reflecting the brand’s values of comfort and care. (Joey & Mom pic)

If you’re on the lookout for beautifully made baby essentials, you’ll want to know about Joey & Mom. Founded by Purani Selvar, a mother herself, this Malaysian brand provides high-quality, organic baby products that are functional, sustainable and aesthetically calming.

Their range includes swaddles, rompers and linen clothing, bath time essentials, and swimwear for newborns up to preschoolers. Each piece is made from natural fabrics and thoughtfully designed to be versatile, growing with a child through their early years and helping parents adapt to various situations.

Joey & Mom is now available in many babyhood retailers and e-commerce sites nationwide – a testament to the fact that a local mumpreneur-grown brand can totally hold its own against big-name labels.

Kitmens

Kitmens’s products, which were launched in 2020 during the MCO, are perfect for small kitchens and young users. (Kitmens pic)

Whether you’re a budding or experienced home baker, get your hands on these sleek kitchen appliances by Kitmens, who launched their first stand mixer while Malaysians in lockdown were picking up baking during the Movement Control Order.

Their prototypes were even sent to real bakers for testing, and their feedback was used to finetune their final product.

The aesthetically pleasing cordless mixers are perfect to use when baking with your kids, since young ones can use this handy tool without connecting it to a power socket (although supervision is generally still necessary in the kitchen)!

Kitmens has also produced a reasonably sized digital oven that promises accurate temperatures – something every baker struggles with. All their products are great for small kitchens, and being locally designed and made means much friendlier price points.

CUBS

CUBS is committed to sensitive skincare for adults and children. (CUBS pic)

Developed by two devoted Malaysian dads, CUBS’s products are a commitment to sensitive skincare – made especially for kids, as both their daughters suffer from eczema.

Notably, the CUBS SPF30+ Mineral Sunscreen is a roll-on that’s super easy to apply for squirmy children. Young ones who dislike the sensation of sunscreen on their skin have even been known to independently use it!

Other offerings include sheet masks and 99% H20 wet wipes – ideal for families on the go. Most of their products are suitable for kids as young as six months old.

Check back in tomorrow for more recommendations, which include food finds and places to visit.

This article was originally published on makchic, a Malaysian-based online site for chic, curious, and spirited parents. Since 2013, makchic has been providing trustworthy and authentic family-related content. For diverse stories of parenthood that inform, support and uplift all families, visit makchic.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

