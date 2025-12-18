4 Christmas albums with a local touch to add to your festive playlist

‘Christmas With Friends’ offers classic carols with breeziness and laidback jazziness.

PETALING JAYA : When we think of Christmas music, our minds usually drift towards snowy soundscapes and western pop staples. But closer to home, Malaysian musicians have quietly carved out their own festive recordings – often jazz-leaning, collaborative, and refreshingly unflashy.

These albums may not dominate mall playlists (we’re looking at you, Mariah!), but they offer something arguably better: warmth, musicianship, and a distinctly local sensibility.

Here are four Christmas albums with local/regional flair worth checking out – plus a bonus festive oddity.

1. ‘Christmas With Friends’, Aubrey Suwito (2010)

If there’s one album that consistently comes up in conversations about Malaysian Christmas music, this is it.

Recorded live at the Dream Centre in Petaling Jaya, “Christmas With Friends” is helmed by pianist, arranger and producer Aubrey Suwito, and features a who’s-who of Malaysian vocal talent, including Jaclyn Victor, Juwita Suwito, Russell Curtis and others.

The tracklist leans heavily on classic carols – “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “Joy to the World”, “Silent Night” – but the arrangements are smooth, jazz-tinged and contemporary.

The result is festive without being bombastic: polished musicianship, relaxed tempos, and an emphasis on harmony rather than spectacle.

While it was never a mainstream commercial hit, the album has endured quietly over the years, resurfacing annually on Malaysian Christmas playlists – a sign of its lasting appeal.

Listen on Spotify.

2. ‘Christmas in the Sun’, Aubrey Suwito & Friends (2014)

This intimate holiday album leans into mellow, sunny Christmas sounds with a jazzy spin.

As the title suggests, “Christmas in the Sun” leans into the idea of celebrating the holidays in our part of the world.

This follow-up festive project sees Aubrey scaling things down even further: gentler arrangements, intimate vocals, and a more relaxed, almost conversational mood.

Featuring performers such as Elvira Arul and Joy Victor, the album feels less like a concert and more like a cosy jam session: piano-led, understated and deliberately unhurried.

There’s little in the way of fanfare or media buzz around the release, but it has quietly found its audience among listeners who prefer their Christmas music mellow and reflective rather than loud and exuberant.

Listen on Spotify.

3. ‘With You This Christmas’, Vince Chong (2013)

Vince Chong’s Christmas album is ideal for bainstream listeners who want familiar tunes with a Malaysian touch.

Unlike many Malaysian Christmas releases that emerge from collaborative or jazz circles, “With You This Christmas” by Vince Chong – who also features on “Christmas in the Sun” – feels closer to a traditional pop Christmas album, albeit with smooth R&B and jazz undertones.

The song list includes well-loved standards such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Winter Wonderland”, “The Christmas Song” and “Silent Night”.

What sets it apart is its contemporary polish and vocal warmth, making it accessible even to listeners who don’t usually seek out seasonal albums.

The standout is the original title track, co-written by Chong himself, which gives the album a personal anchor amidst the covers.

“With You This Christmas” received positive reception when it was released and was supported by live performances in Kuala Lumpur.

Listen on Spotify.

4. ‘Gending for Christmas’, Cipta Raras Group (2025)

Not much is known about this indie release, but it features reimagined Christmas classics with an unmistakably regional feel.

OK, this one’s a bit of a cheat – this novelty is from beyond our borders, but Indonesia has a larger catalogue of Christmas music, and “Gending for Christmas” is just one recent example.

This non-mainstream release reimagines beloved carols like “The First Noel”, “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World” through traditional gamelan arrangements, blending classical textures, gongs and bamboo instruments with seasonal melodies.

Unlike slick pop compilations, this album feels handcrafted and deeply authentic, giving these cherished and familiar songs a unique regional twist.

The result is a serene, reflective, and culturally rich take on Christmas favourites, perfect for creating a warm and exotic holiday vibe.

Listen on Spotify.

BONUS: ‘Natal Lepas’, Burn & Vince (single, 2019)

No Malaysian Christmas playlist would be complete without at least one curveball. “Natal Lepas” is a cheeky Bahasa Malaysia reworking of George Michael’s “Last Christmas”, performed by Burn and Vince Chong.

Originally written years earlier and revived in 2019, the song leans fully into playful localisation: lyrics in Malay, casual delivery, and tongues firmly in cheek.

“Natal Lepas” proves that Christmas music here doesn’t always have to take itself seriously. It’s not a carol, not particularly reverent, and not part of a full album – but it is unmistakably Malaysian.