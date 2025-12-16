4 more homegrown brands to help you #sapotlokal this festive season

Brie.lliant – Bites & Platters offers gorgeous charcuterie and cheese boards, perfect for your festive dinner party. (Brie.lliant – Bites & Platters pic)

Malaysians are an innovative and enterprising lot, and this is clearly demonstrated in the number of homegrown brands out there that can rival big names.

In conjunction with the Christmas and New Year’s season, here are four more local businesses families should check out for sumptuous treats and stimulating activity, especially during the school holidays.

Brie.lliant – Bites & Platters

Looking for something a little different to gift or bring along to a festive gathering? Brie.lliant – Bites & Platters has you covered with their gorgeous charcuterie and cheese boards, complete with fresh fruit, cold cuts, crackers, honey, and more.

They also do homemade pestos – you’ll be obsessed with their sundried tomato variety – and olive tapenade, plus gift sets if you’re looking to surprise a friend, colleague or family member.

The pestos keep well in the fridge for about a week, and are delicious stirred through pasta or spread on toast for an easy treat at home.

Brie.lliant is a passion project by Christina, an ex-investment analyst turned foodie, and her lovely platters can be customised to suit your taste buds and portion sizes. Beautiful, practical, and proudly local, this is one side hustle you’ll be more than happy to support.

Sugar and I

Your kids are bound to snap up these mouth-watering bombolonis. (Sugar and I pic)

Here’s a place that will satisfy kids as well as parents with a sweet tooth: Sugar and I! Their bombolonis are little pillows of happiness – soft, fluffy, and generously filled.

Highlights include the Nutella, matcha and strawberry flavours – place the pretty boxes on the table and watch your children snap them up!

The classic cinnamon roll is another favourite, which can be enjoyed plain or with a rich cream cheese glaze.

Also be prepared to fall in love with Sugar and I‘s Butter Berry Bash, a rich, moist butter cake sandwiched with luscious strawberry jam that strikes the perfect balance between indulgence and nostalgia.

Opt for their combo sets, which make for great value.

Camille Beauty Cottage

Young ones are more than welcome at Camille Beauty Cottage, where they can wait for Mum or enjoy a pampering themselves. (Camille Beauty Cottage)

Looking for a little pocket of peace? Camille Beauty Cottage in Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur, is a gem. Parking around Plaza Damansara can be a bit of a challenge, but the moment you step inside, you’re greeted by a cosy space that feels instantly calming.

They offer the usual nailcare treatments as well as massages. You’ll appreciate how warm and welcoming the therapists are with your young ones, should you bring them along for a little pick-me-up.

There’s even a little cosy corner in which they can hang out while waiting for you to be pampered!

Best of all, if you don’t feel like leaving the house, they offer in-home services, so you can enjoy the same loving T&C right in your living room. And with their rotating monthly promos, there’s always something new – and affordable – to try.

Address: 52-M, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Plaza Damansara, Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 10am-8pm (closed on Mondays)

GMBB

GMBB serves as a venue for artists, artisans and creatives, and also offers shared spaces for community events. (GMBB pic)

Welcome to a hub for all things creative, artisanal, and proudly local! GMBB is a creative community mall right in the heart of KL that supports, sustains and serves the creative and cultural arts community in the Klang Valley.

There’s always something engaging to discover at this spot, which hosts retail spaces for enterprising artists, artisans and creatives, as well as shared spaces for community events.

From perfume and lipstick making to fun workshops for kids – not to mention the Duke Museum of Picture Book Art – there’s plenty of entertaining and educational experiences to be had.

Truly, a visit to GMBB makes for an inspiring, digital-detox-day-out, allowing our kids to exercise their creativity and curiosity in the best possible way.

Address: 2, Jalan Robertson, 50150 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 11am-8pm daily

This article was originally published on makchic, a Malaysian-based online site for chic, curious, and spirited parents. Since 2013, makchic has been providing trustworthy and authentic family-related content. For diverse stories of parenthood that inform, support and uplift all families, visit makchic.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Read more makchic stories on FMT Lifestyle here.