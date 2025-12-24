Where generations gather at Christmas

Dr Eric Ting with his wife Justine and daughter Elina – a third-generation family at Wesley Methodist Church Seremban, where faith and fellowship are passed down through generations. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

SEREMBAN : If you’re Malaysian, chances are you know someone who studied in a Methodist school. Or perhaps you’re one of its many alumni.

Graduates often speak of a unique sense of belonging, shaped by lasting friendships, devoted teachers, and the feeling that school was more than a place of learning – it was a family.

And at this time of year, when Christmas invites reflection and togetherness, those memories feel especially resonant.

That sense of belonging was built on sacrifice. Long before there were uniforms, assemblies and school mottos, missionaries left behind the comfort of home to lay those foundations.

They travelled far, often spending Christmases separated from loved ones, driven by the hope that their work in this distant land would matter.

Wesley Methodist Church Seremban stands in front of Methodist Anglo-Chinese School, reflecting their shared beginnings. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

“From the earliest days of the Methodist church in Singapore and Malaysia, education has been part of its mission,” said Lim Kah Cheng, director of Methodist education at the Methodist Council of Education.

The pioneers, he explained, understood that education was a powerful way to uplift communities. Their vision went beyond textbooks and examinations; it was about shaping both mind and character – values that echo powerfully during the Christmas season.

What began as a mission has since grown into a legacy, extending far beyond schools and sanctuaries. And in Seremban, that legacy finds especially vivid expression.

Lim Kah Cheng, an alumnus of Methodist Anglo-Chinese School Seremban and long-time church member, is now part of the Methodist Council of Education. (Moganraj Villavan @ FTM Lifestyle)

Wesley Methodist Church stands directly in front of Methodist Anglo-Chinese School (ACS), a quiet but constant reminder of their shared beginnings.

This year, both institutions mark their 110th anniversary. It’s a milestone that feels particularly meaningful at Christmas, a season rooted in remembrance and continuity.

“This is very much a family church. As people came in, their families grew: they had children, their children grew up and the faith was passed down through the generations,” Reverend Yong Wai Yin, the church’s pastor, told FMT Lifestyle.

Today, some families already have fourth-generation members, including the Arulrajahs. Joanna Arulrajah joined the church in 1989 after getting married and recalls being welcomed from the very beginning.

Reverend Yong Wai Yin is the pastor of Wesley Methodist Church Seremban, which this year celebrates its 110th anniversary. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

That sense of belonging, she shared, was especially evident during life’s most difficult moments, including the loss of loved ones.

“During such times – or when other families were going through something similar – we would all come together to help, be with them and console them,” Joanna, 60, recalled.

Her son, Joshua, echoed the sentiment. “This is a community, a family outside our own. We really care for one another. People tell me, ‘Josh, even when we don’t see you, we’re praying for you all the time’,” said the 36-year-old.

The family’s connection runs deep in more ways than one: Joshua’s grandmother, EM Arulrajah, was once the principal of Methodist ACS Seremban.

The Arulrajah family’s ties to the church now stretch into the fourth generation – a living testament to the enduring bonds nurtured within this community. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Dr Eric Ting, a second-generation member, shares the same sense of belonging. Over the years, he said, the community has journeyed through life together – rejoicing at weddings and the birth of children, and standing side by side in times of loss.

Whether during joyous celebrations or sorrowful moments, the church always comes together to help. “We have a meaningful and deep relationship. It’s very comfortable, like an extended family,” said the 54-year-old dentist, who also studied at Methodist ACS Seremban.

This sense of togetherness is something his children, too, have grown up with. And at Christmas, these bonds shine even brighter.

Eric’s daughter, Elina, looks forward in particular to the church’s annual carolling sessions – going to different houses and engaging in funny conversations and laughter while travelling from one location to another.

Peter Yew (seated) cherishes celebrating Christmas in church with his family. (Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)

For 77-year-old Peter Yew, who has attended the church since 1988, Christmas Day means carrying out a cherished tradition. “It’s always something I look forward to, whether it falls on a Sunday or a weekday. We’ll come to church as a family early in the morning,” he said.

Originally from Sitiawan, Yew found a home here after moving to Seremban – a fellowship his children and grandchildren now also share.

His granddaughter, Grace Tan, 18, talks of Christmas celebrations beyond the church walls: going to fellow churchgoers’ homes, singing carols alongside other members of the community, and simply having a wonderful time.

Perhaps this is where the story comes full circle. For the early missionaries, Christmas was a reminder of the families they left behind.

But for Seremban’s Methodist community today, Christmas is a celebration of the family they have built – bound not by blood alone, but by love, faith and generations of shared life.

Wesley Methodist Church Seremban

Jalan Lintang, Bandar Seremban,

70200 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan