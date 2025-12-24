Butterworth home shines as a symbol of unity this Christmas

This elaborately decorated home in Butterworth has drawn close to 10,000 visitors so far. (Bernama pic)

BUTTERWORTH : What began as festive decoration has grown into something far more meaningful for one home in Taman Teluk Molek, Teluk Air Tawar here.

Bathed in colourful lights, the house has become a joyful symbol of harmony and togetherness, drawing visitors of all backgrounds eager to share in the festive spirit.

Complete with a snowman, Santa Claus figures, artificial snow and other playful displays, the residence offers a warm and welcoming take on Christmas that has attracted steady crowds throughout December.

Encouraged by last year’s overwhelming response, homeowners D Charles, 53, and S Christe, 48, once again opened their home to the public from early this month.

This year, the couple spent nearly RM25,000 – up from RM15,000 previously – on new, safer, and more modern decorations after older items were deemed no longer suitable.

“All the decorations are new, including the outdoor display featuring a 3m-tall Christmas tree with lights and ornaments, which we installed ourselves last month,” Christe told Bernama.

The effort has clearly paid off: visitors have been generous with praise, with many saying this year’s display has outdone those of previous years.

Christe, an accountant, said she was especially touched when some visitors arrived bearing small gifts as tokens of appreciation.

Residents D Charles and S Christe spent nearly RM25,000 on this display, up from RM15,000 previously. (Bernama pic)

On average, between 100 and 300 people stop by each day, with total visitor numbers nearing 10,000 so far. They come from all walks of life: residents, passersby, and even tourists from as far as Japan, Hong Kong, Russia and several western countries.

For the couple, who have a 21-year-old son, the decorations are about more than festive flair: they reflect family values, long-held traditions, and a simple wish to share joy with the wider community.

Charles, a contractor, said many visitors discovered the display through TikTok and Facebook, helping it gain viral attention online.

Although the couple will be in Europe over Christmas, the house will remain open to visitors daily from 6pm to midnight until Jan 2, with their son overseeing the lighting and artificial snow.

“Last year, many came dressed in Christmas-themed outfits, including Santa costumes. Some even brought food and gifts to share,” Charles said, adding that the tradition will continue in years to come.

For him, the mix of visitors captures something uniquely Malaysian: the spirit of mutual respect, warmth and unity that transcends differences.