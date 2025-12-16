Give your Brussels sprouts a zesty makeover this Christmas

Colourful, crunchy and packed with flavour, Chef Tim’s Brussels sprouts slaw will be a knockout on your Christmas table.

PETALING JAYA : Move over, KFC! While the fast-food chain’s coleslaw is iconic, slaw comes in countless variations, and there’s no single benchmark.

With the right ingredients and a little know-how, you can whip up a vibrant, flavour-packed coleslaw at home without breaking the bank – all thanks to Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon.

Brussels sprouts may not be the first veggie you think of for slaw, but they make a surprisingly crunchy, slightly sweet base. Fun fact: Brussels sprouts were first cultivated in Belgium in the 16th century. They belong to the Brassicaceae family, which also includes cabbage, kale, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Their tiny, leafy heads pack a punch of nutrients and flavour, making them perfect for a creative twist on a classic dish. This festive slaw balances crisp sprouts with tangy pomegranate, sweet dried cranberries, and a warm-spiced citrus dressing – creating a salad that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.

Brussels sprouts slaw (serving size: 750g)

Ingredients

For the slaw

500g Brussels sprouts, whole

50g red onion, sliced

1/2 a pomegranate

5g fine salt

2g crushed black pepper

50g dried cranberries

For the dressing

juice of 3 oranges

1 cracked cinnamon stick

1 cracked star anise

10g Dijon mustard

50g cider vinegar

50g corn oil

For the garnish

outer leaves of Brussels sprouts (as desired)

fine salt (as desired)

toasted almond flakes (as desired)

1/2 pomegranate

Method

Trim off the bottom stems of the Brussels sprouts and discard. Reserve the loose outer leaves for garnishing.

Slice the sprouts thinly into a mixing bowl. Add the pomegranate seeds, red onion, salt, black pepper, and dried cranberries. Mix well.

Prepare the dressing by pouring the orange juice into a sauté pot. Add the star anise and cinnamon stick, and boil until the juice has reduced by half.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then remove the spices. Transfer the juice to a mixing bowl, whisk in Dijon mustard and cider vinegar, and slowly drizzle in corn oil until emulsified.

Pour the dressing over the sliced Brussels sprouts and toss until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for at least an hour, or overnight for best results.

Now prepare the garnish. Deep-fry the reserved outer Brussels sprout leaves until crisp. Drain on a kitchen towel to absorb excess oil and season with a pinch of salt.

To serve, heap the marinated slaw into a bowl. Arrange the crispy outer leaves around the slaw, then sprinkle with toasted almond flakes and remaining pomegranate seeds for a festive finish.

Shelf life: 3 days, chilled

