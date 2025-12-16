Give your Brussels sprouts a zesty makeover this Christmas

This coleslaw recipe by Chef Timothy Sebastian is crunchy, colourful and packed with flavour - perfect for feasts and potlucks this festive season.

Tim Cooks - Christmas Edition
Colourful, crunchy and packed with flavour, Chef Tim’s Brussels sprouts slaw will be a knockout on your Christmas table.
PETALING JAYA:
Move over, KFC! While the fast-food chain’s coleslaw is iconic, slaw comes in countless variations, and there’s no single benchmark.

With the right ingredients and a little know-how, you can whip up a vibrant, flavour-packed coleslaw at home without breaking the bank – all thanks to Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon.

Brussels sprouts may not be the first veggie you think of for slaw, but they make a surprisingly crunchy, slightly sweet base. Fun fact: Brussels sprouts were first cultivated in Belgium in the 16th century. They belong to the Brassicaceae family, which also includes cabbage, kale, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Their tiny, leafy heads pack a punch of nutrients and flavour, making them perfect for a creative twist on a classic dish. This festive slaw balances crisp sprouts with tangy pomegranate, sweet dried cranberries, and a warm-spiced citrus dressing – creating a salad that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.

Brussels sprouts slaw (serving size: 750g)

Ingredients

For the slaw

  • 500g Brussels sprouts, whole
  • 50g red onion, sliced
  • 1/2 a pomegranate
  • 5g fine salt
  • 2g crushed black pepper
  • 50g dried cranberries

For the dressing

  • juice of 3 oranges
  • 1 cracked cinnamon stick
  • 1 cracked star anise
  • 10g Dijon mustard
  • 50g cider vinegar
  • 50g corn oil

For the garnish

  • outer leaves of Brussels sprouts (as desired)
  • fine salt (as desired)
  • toasted almond flakes (as desired)
  • 1/2 pomegranate

Method

  • Trim off the bottom stems of the Brussels sprouts and discard. Reserve the loose outer leaves for garnishing.
  • Slice the sprouts thinly into a mixing bowl. Add the pomegranate seeds, red onion, salt, black pepper, and dried cranberries. Mix well.
  • Prepare the dressing by pouring the orange juice into a sauté pot. Add the star anise and cinnamon stick, and boil until the juice has reduced by half.
  • Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then remove the spices. Transfer the juice to a mixing bowl, whisk in Dijon mustard and cider vinegar, and slowly drizzle in corn oil until emulsified.
  • Pour the dressing over the sliced Brussels sprouts and toss until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for at least an hour, or overnight for best results.
  • Now prepare the garnish. Deep-fry the reserved outer Brussels sprout leaves until crisp. Drain on a kitchen towel to absorb excess oil and season with a pinch of salt.
  • To serve, heap the marinated slaw into a bowl. Arrange the crispy outer leaves around the slaw, then sprinkle with toasted almond flakes and remaining pomegranate seeds for a festive finish.

Shelf life: 3 days, chilled

‘Tim Cooks’ is presented by ChefHub, KitchenPlan, Hotelware Concept and Visionary Solutions.

Check out other recipes from Chef Timothy Sebastian here.

