Give your Brussels sprouts a zesty makeover this Christmas

With the right ingredients and a little know-how, you can whip up a vibrant, flavour-packed coleslaw at home without breaking the bank – all thanks to Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon.
Brussels sprouts may not be the first veggie you think of for slaw, but they make a surprisingly crunchy, slightly sweet base. Fun fact: Brussels sprouts were first cultivated in Belgium in the 16th century. They belong to the Brassicaceae family, which also includes cabbage, kale, broccoli, and cauliflower.
Their tiny, leafy heads pack a punch of nutrients and flavour, making them perfect for a creative twist on a classic dish. This festive slaw balances crisp sprouts with tangy pomegranate, sweet dried cranberries, and a warm-spiced citrus dressing – creating a salad that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.
Brussels sprouts slaw (serving size: 750g)
Ingredients
For the slaw
- 500g Brussels sprouts, whole
- 50g red onion, sliced
- 1/2 a pomegranate
- 5g fine salt
- 2g crushed black pepper
- 50g dried cranberries
For the dressing
- juice of 3 oranges
- 1 cracked cinnamon stick
- 1 cracked star anise
- 10g Dijon mustard
- 50g cider vinegar
- 50g corn oil
For the garnish
- outer leaves of Brussels sprouts (as desired)
- fine salt (as desired)
- toasted almond flakes (as desired)
- 1/2 pomegranate
Method
- Trim off the bottom stems of the Brussels sprouts and discard. Reserve the loose outer leaves for garnishing.
- Slice the sprouts thinly into a mixing bowl. Add the pomegranate seeds, red onion, salt, black pepper, and dried cranberries. Mix well.
- Prepare the dressing by pouring the orange juice into a sauté pot. Add the star anise and cinnamon stick, and boil until the juice has reduced by half.
- Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then remove the spices. Transfer the juice to a mixing bowl, whisk in Dijon mustard and cider vinegar, and slowly drizzle in corn oil until emulsified.
- Pour the dressing over the sliced Brussels sprouts and toss until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for at least an hour, or overnight for best results.
- Now prepare the garnish. Deep-fry the reserved outer Brussels sprout leaves until crisp. Drain on a kitchen towel to absorb excess oil and season with a pinch of salt.
- To serve, heap the marinated slaw into a bowl. Arrange the crispy outer leaves around the slaw, then sprinkle with toasted almond flakes and remaining pomegranate seeds for a festive finish.
Shelf life: 3 days, chilled
‘Tim Cooks’ is presented by ChefHub, KitchenPlan, Hotelware Concept and Visionary Solutions.
Check out other recipes from Chef Timothy Sebastian here.