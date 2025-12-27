Saturday Ice Cafe: where childhood treats and old friendships still converge

Saturday Ice Cafe is where familiar faces meet and conversations flow long after the plates are cleared. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

[NON-HALAL]

MELAKA : From the outside, Saturday Ice Cafe in Melaka looks like any other old Chinese kopitiam. Its signboard is modest, the ceiling fans turning lazily against the afternoon heat.

Located along Jalan Banda Hilir, at the quiet entrance into Praya Lane, nothing about it proclaims “heritage”. But appearances can be misleading.

For those who have spent much time here over the years, this is far more than a place to eat. It is a marker of memory – a quiet witness to lives unfolding, growing up, moving away and sometimes, returning home to what was once a popular gathering spot.

Step inside, and the air feels different. Not cooler, necessarily, but heavier with familiarity. The walls seem to hold echoes: children clambering onto chairs, neighbours calling out greetings across tables, old men lingering over their coffee.

Mike Lim now runs Saturday Ice Cafe after taking over the business from his father. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

For many, a fond memory is the char kuey teow seller. His wok was always singing – the rhythmic clatter, the flare of heat, the unmistakable aroma drifting down the lane for half a century. Even those who have moved away from Melaka still speak of that plate with affection.

Then there are the ice treats, simple yet unforgettable. They come with names that sound almost playful – “Seeking Treasure in a Snow Mountain” and “Precious Stones Ice Cream”. On blistering afternoons, they felt like small mercies, melting slowly as conversations stretched on.

Today, the eatery is run by Mike Lim, who took over from his father. Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Lim shared that Saturday Ice Cafe began with an earlier owner, before his father carried the business forward in the 1960s.

Lim helped out from young – making the ice treats, serving customers, watching and learning. Today, he runs the eatery with the help of his sisters and brother-in-law.

“In those days, British soldiers would come to Praya Lane for parties and stop by here afterwards,” recalled Lim, 71.

On a humid afternoon during FMT Lifestyle’s visit, the ice treats – “Under Sea Pearl Diving”, “Saturday Iced Pat Pooh” and “Saturday Night” – arrived just in time, unapologetically old school and deeply satisfying.

(Clockwise from top right) Saturday Night, Saturday Iced Pat Pooh and Under Sea Pearl Diving deliver cool, creamy flavours that taste like old-school comfort. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

The wan tan mee felt comforting and familiar. Even the lime juice. Other familiar offerings include mee rebus, roti bakar, half-boiled eggs and more.

Among the long-time customers is Martin Theseira, who lived on Praya Lane for five decades. Although he has relocated, he still returns regularly.

“When I was a kid, this was the place to be. I used to drag my grandmother to give me a treat here, especially on my birthday,” shared Theseira, 69.

He remembered the simple pleasure of sitting there, watching people drift in and out and unexpectedly running into friends, especially during festive seasons like Christmas.

Wan tan mee and lime juice – a simple, comforting and satisfying meal. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

The char kuey teow stall was closed that day, but Theseira’s eyes still lit up as he described it – fragrant, generous and beautifully fried.

Around him, friends bumped into one another, pausing to exchange greetings, a quiet reminder of why this place continues to matter.

Still, for Lim, the future remains uncertain. A bachelor with no children to pass the business on to, he shared that his nieces and nephews have chosen other paths.

“Maybe I’ll pass it down to my brother-in-law, but it’s hard to say – the rent keeps going up every year,” said Lim.

Beyond questions of succession and survival, one thing remains clear: its place in the lives of those who grew up here is firmly rooted. For them, Saturday Ice Cafe is more than an eatery: it is a living room for the community, where memories are not displayed, but quietly lived – one table, one greeting, one return visit at a time.

Despite its humble facade, Saturday Ice Cafe in Melaka holds decades of memories, especially for the community at Praya Lane. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Saturday Ice Cafe [NON-HALAL]

202, Jalan Banda Hilir

75000 Melaka

For location, click here.

Business hours: 7.30am-4pm (Closed on Tuesdays)