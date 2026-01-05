7 exciting Malaysian films to look forward to in 2026

A behind-the-scenes shot of the upcoming film ‘Original Gangster’. (Razor Edge Pictures Sdn Bhd/Syamsul Yusof Films Sdn Bhd pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian film scene is charging into 2026 with bold sequels, fresh genres, and homegrown stories that reflect local culture and cinematic ambition.

Here is a sneak peek at seven exciting local films, all scheduled to be released in 2026.

All information is correct at press time and subject to change.

1. Pemuja

This horror film features a shaman’s ritual potentially going wrong. (Metrowealth Pictures pic)

Cast: Qi Razali, Yasmin Hani, Maria Farida, Namron

Release date: Jan 22

After financial troubles and a tragic family incident, married couple Qistina and Aqil move with their daughter Laila into Qistina’s late father’s ancestral village home.

What begins as a chance for healing soon turns unsettling as eerie events plague the house. The couple must uncover the home’s dark secrets before time runs out.

2. Polong

This spinechiller is said to be inspired by the real-life story of Malaysian pop singer and convicted murderer Mona Fandey. (IMDb pic)

Cast: Mimi Lana, Fad Anuar, Nadiya Nisaa

Release date: TBD

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), this horror debut by acclaimed director Zulkarnain Azhar follows Maria Hadi, a woman who seeks repentance for her dark deeds at the end of her life.

However, her redemption comes at a price: she must release her pet polong, a malevolent spirit from Malay folklore, an act that unleashes dire consequences.

3. Terbang

‘Terbang’ will be helmed by acclaimed Johor-born director Chiu Keng Guan. (IMDb pic)

Cast: Irfan Zaini, Jack Tan, Zizan Razak

Release date: Aug 31

Chiu Keng Guan, the acclaimed director of “The Journey” and “Ola Bola” now takes on a story inspired by Karamjit Singh, aka “The Flying Sikh”, the first Malaysian to win an international rally racing title.

“Terbang” is produced by Astro Shaw in collaboration with Woohoo Pictures, and features a character known as Ajeet, who is inspired by Karamjit.

The film promises to rekindle memories of Malaysia’s rallying golden era, while honouring a national icon.

4. Sayang

‘Sayang’ features a cast and crew of over 100 people from Malaysia, Taiwan and India. (Filemkita Twitter pic)

Cast: Amir Ahnaf, Farah Ahmad, Khir Rahman

Release date: TBD

Directed by Taiwanese filmmaker Tang Hsiang-Chu, this Malaysian-Taiwanese collaboration features a cast from both nations, and centres on three children from different ethnic backgrounds growing up in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Director Tang also serves as the film’s writer, with the story reportedly inspired by observations of the harmony among three different ethnic communities on the East Coast.

5. Poovellaam Kettuppaar

‘Poovellaam Kettupaar’ aims to offer audiences a psychological experience that will lead to them questioning reality. (Shaibha Vision/SciFilm pic)

Cast: Magen Vikadakavi, Shaila Nair, Yuvaraj Krishnasamy,

Release date: TBD

Not to be confused with the 1999 Indian film “Poovellam Kettupar”, this psychological thriller is the first Malaysian Tamil film to be fully shot in anamorphic format, giving it a distinct visual texture rarely seen in the local film industry.

According to writer-director Karthik Shaamalan, the film is a reflection of how fragile our realities are, and how easily the human mind can blur the line between truth and illusion.

6. Original Gangster

Cast: Sharnaaz Ahmad, Beto Kusyairy, Rosyam Nor

Release date: TBD

This star-studded blockbuster will mark the 12th film directed by Syamsul Yusof.

While little is known about its story at this time, fans can definitely expect an action-packed drama about loyalty and betrayal in the criminal underworld.

Syamsul is most known for the hit films “KL Gangster” and “KL Gangster 2”, but this new project is reportedly not connected to his previous franchise in any way.

7. Gayong 2

Beto Kushairy, seen here in a scene from ‘Gayong’, will return in this action-packed sequel. (SOL Pictures pic)

Cast: Beto Kusyairy, Nabila Huda

Release date: TBD

In 2025, “Gayong”, a film about the founder of silat gayong Meor Abdul Rahman slam-kicked its way onto local screens, entertaining audiences with its colourful characters and high-octane action scenes.

Its sequel, “Gayong 2”, is expected to be released sometime this year. According to producers, filming has reached the post-production phase, and audiences can expect to get a deeper look into the lives of the characters introduced in the first film.