Make boosting your blood circulation a 2026 resolution

Maintaining good blood circulation is key to long-term wellbeing. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : As 2026 begins, many people are setting resolutions focused on finances, fitness or weight loss. But pharmacist Benjamin Lim suggests adding another goal to the list: improving blood circulation.

Almost every organ in the body relies on a constant supply of blood to function optimally. When circulation is impaired, organs may not receive enough oxygen and nutrients, while waste products accumulate, potentially leading to serious health consequences.

“Our blood transports oxygen, nutrients, hormones and immune substances throughout the body,” Lim explained. “At the same time, it removes waste products and carbon dioxide. Without proper circulation, these essential processes are disrupted.”

Lim noted that the importance of blood circulation is recognised across medical traditions. In traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, it is often referred to as the “River of Life”.

Pharmacist Benjamin Lim explains how blood supports organ function by delivering oxygen, nutrients and immune substances. (Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

He likened the human body to a city, with blood vessels acting as rivers that sustain its inhabitants. If the flow is blocked, organs are deprived of nutrients while waste builds up, placing strain on the entire system.

This analogy is especially relevant today, Lim said, as sedentary lifestyles and diets high in processed foods increasingly compromise circulatory health.

Early signs of poor circulation include tingling or numbness in the hands and feet, fatigue, brain fog, slow wound healing and muscle weakness. If left unaddressed, Lim warned, circulation problems could progress to memory issues, cognitive decline, muscle deterioration and cardiovascular disease.

“The best thing to do if you notice persistent symptoms is to see a doctor,” he said.

Getting sufficient sleep supports healthy blood circulation. (Envato Elements pic)

According to Lim, maintaining good circulation rests on four key pillars of health.

Good nutrition. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides antioxidants that help protect blood vessels from damage. Reducing processed foods and unhealthy fats is equally important.

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides antioxidants that help protect blood vessels from damage. Reducing processed foods and unhealthy fats is equally important. Regular exercise. Physical activity encourages efficient blood flow and helps maintain healthy blood vessels.

Physical activity encourages efficient blood flow and helps maintain healthy blood vessels. Stress management. Chronic stress causes blood vessels to constrict, increasing the risk of long-term vascular damage.

Chronic stress causes blood vessels to constrict, increasing the risk of long-term vascular damage. Sufficient sleep plays a crucial role. Poor sleep can trigger chronic inflammation, which negatively affects the circulatory system.

Lim added that good circulation also supports eye and ear health and may reduce the frequency of migraines.

“Improving blood circulation sharpens the mind, which boosts productivity,” he said. “It can even improve relationships, simply because you remember things better.”

He added that good circulation helps people remain physically independent for longer, allowing them to move comfortably without numbness or muscle cramps.

A common misconception, Lim noted, is that circulation problems only affect older adults. In reality, younger people are increasingly at risk due to stress, inactivity and poor dietary habits.

“It’s important to care for your circulatory system before serious health issues arise,” he said.

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables supports overall health and circulation. (Unsplash pic)

In addition to lifestyle changes, Lim said some people may benefit from supplements such as fish oil or ginkgo biloba. Thomson Health’s flagship products, Thomson Gingko and Thomson Circulon 125mg, both contain ginkgo biloba extract.

“The ginkgo we use is sourced from carefully selected leaves from Japan,” Lim explained. “A unique deactivation technology improves absorption, offering greater benefits compared to standard ginkgo biloba products.”

Lim emphasised that it is never too late to prioritise circulation.

“When people talk about healthy New Year’s resolutions, they often focus on just one area, like losing weight or adopting better habits,” he said. “But improving blood circulation touches almost every aspect of health, from diet and sleep to stress management.

“Good blood circulation is holistic, and it offers long-term health benefits.”

For more information, visit Thomson Health’s website.