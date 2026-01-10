A tiny heart fighting for a chance at life

At just one year and four months old, baby Xiao Feng is in urgent need of life-saving surgery that will cost an estimated RM40,000. (Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : At first glance, little Xiao Feng looks like any other baby – bright-eyed, gentle, and often smiling. But behind that fragile smile is a tiny heart struggling to keep him alive.

Now 16 months old, Xiao Feng was born with Down syndrome and a critical heart condition known as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), where a blood vessel that should naturally close after birth remains open, forcing his heart to work extra hard.

From early on, his parents sensed something was wrong. Their baby tired easily. He slept for unusually long hours. His respiration was laboured, every breath requiring effort.

Medical tests confirmed their fears – without treatment, PDA can lead to heart failure and life-threatening complications.

For Xiao Feng’s parents, both refugees from Myanmar trying to survive on modest wages, the diagnosis was devastating. His father works as an electrician, his mother in a factory.

The cost of treatment – an estimated RM40,000 – is far beyond their means.

In need of help, they have turned to Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia, a non-profit organisation that supports underprivileged children in urgent medical need. The NGO has since taken Xiao Feng into their care and is now appealing to the public to help fund the surgery that could save his life.

Administrative worker Pu Shu Shan explained that PDA closure surgery is urgently needed to prevent future complications such as heart failure and pulmonary hypertension. The procedure does not require invasive surgery and can be done with a catheter approach.

Xiao Feng’s breathing issues and tiredness might affect his development if his heart condition isn’t treated soon. (Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia pics)

Despite these challenges, Xiao Feng continues to fight quietly. He is developing much like other children, slowly learning to walk, babble and play.

Social worker Ben Wong describes him as an “optimistic” child who is deeply cherished by those at the NGO’s centre, where he is staying. Yet Xiao Feng’s cheerful nature is often overshadowed by breathlessness and sudden exhaustion – signs of a heart under constant strain.

Presently, Xiao Feng is recovering in hospital after a procedure to help regulate his breathing. Doctors say his condition is stable and he may be discharged to return to the centre if he continues to improve.

“Xiao Feng really needs the support of the public to get a chance at a normal, healthy life,” Pu added. “This surgery is crucial for his future. We thank everyone for their love, kindness and generosity in helping him.”

The public can contribute to fundraising efforts or help by sponsoring or donating PediaSure milk powder. Funds will be used to cover Xiao Feng’s surgery and follow-up medical costs – giving his tiny, overworked heart a chance to heal.

Contributions can be made directly to Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia, Ambank account number 8881 0609 91545. Please reference ‘CASE 66’ or ‘Xiao Feng’ in your transactions.

Email a copy of your receipt to [email protected], or send it via WhatsApp to social worker Ben Wong at 010-238 7072. Also kindly reach out if you wish to donate PediaSure milk powder.

For further information, visit Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia’s Facebook profile.

Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia

118 & 120 Jalan Gasing,

46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor