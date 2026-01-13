Numb, tingly hands? It might be carpal tunnel syndrome

Repetitive motions such as scrolling through your phone can affect the median nerve in the wrist, causing pain, numbness or tingling. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : If your hands often feel numb, tingly or weak, it may be more than mere fatigue. Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), a condition caused by pressure on the median nerve in the wrist, is increasingly common among working Malaysians – especially those who clock long hours at desks and devices.

Yet many people brush off the early warning signs, only seeking help when symptoms worsen and daily tasks become difficult.

Hand and microsurgery consultant Dr Mooi Sung Siang attributes modern work habits as a major contributor. “Prolonged wrist postures, common among office workers and computer users, increase pressure within the carpal tunnel and can compress the median nerve, leading to CTS,” he said.

“However, the condition is not limited to office workers – musicians, operators of vibrating tools, and individuals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes or pregnancy are also at risk,” he added.

Mooi explained that CTS falls into three stages – mild, moderate and severe. Mild cases usually involve occasional numbness, while moderate CTS may cause frequent symptoms and pain. Severe CTS can lead to constant symptoms and muscle atrophy in the hand.

According to Mooi, one common misconception is that CTS will go away on its own. “Untreated cases may result in persistent pain, impaired fine motor function, sleep disturbances and, in severe cases, permanent nerve damage. This can affect both employment and quality of life,” he cautioned.

Dr Mooi Sung Siang.

Diagnosis is usually made through a clinical assessment, supported when needed by nerve conduction studies. Imaging such as ultrasound or MRI may also be used to check for structural causes like cysts or gout.

Treatment depends on severity, with early management approaches including wrist splints, activity modification, medication and physiotherapy to reduce pressure on the nerve. Surgery is considered if symptoms persist or muscle atrophy appears.

“Surgical approaches include open and minimally invasive techniques,” Mooi said. “Minimally invasive methods use smaller incisions and may offer a different recovery experience for some individuals.”

His advice is simple: don’t wait. “Seek medical advice promptly to prevent permanent nerve damage. Simple measures, such as adjusting wrist positions and taking regular breaks, can help reduce pressure while awaiting professional care.”