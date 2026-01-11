At 78, DJ Dave still hits the high notes

‘The day you decide to retire is the day you will go down,’ says veteran crooner DJ Dave. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : At 78, veteran singer DJ Dave is living proof that being in one’s golden years does not mean one has to turn the volume knob down.

For the beloved performer, real name Irwan Shah Abdullah, slowing down has never been part of the plan. If anything, he believes staying active is the secret to keeping both body and mind in tune.

“I still perform, especially in Sabah. I’ve never stopped singing because, as far as I am concerned, the day you decide to retire is the day you will go down. We must keep our brains active,” he told Bernama recently.

Known for songs such as “Ingin Bersua” and “Maafkanlah”, Dave continues to train his voice while keeping physically fit through sports such as badminton. A disciplined daily routine, he noted, is key to staying strong as the years go by.

Exercise, however, is only part of the equation: Dave also pays close attention to his lifestyle and diet, making sure to include fruits and vegetables, and prioritising proper rest.

“Sleep is very important. I try to sleep early and avoid eating supper. This regimen is essential to keep both body and mind fresh,” he said.

Beyond health and music, the “Menjelang Hari Raya” crooner believes a good life is rooted in something deeper – attitude.

As chairman of Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT), he stresses the importance of keeping a kind heart and steering clear of jealousy or resentment.

“When we hate others, it eventually comes back to us. I believe that if someone is better than us, we should focus on improving ourselves,” he said, highlighting that these values were instilled in him by his late father.

That outlook also fuels Dave’s commitment to giving back: according to him, YKAT has helped more than 2,000 artistes nationwide, of all races, backgrounds and religions.