AI a boon for radio but cannot replace the human touch

Former radio presenter Halim Othman says artificial intelligence cannot replace the soul behind the microphone. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Artificial intelligence may be transforming the creative industries, but radio veterans insist one thing cannot be digitised – the human touch.

At the programme “Digitalising Frequencies the Future of Radio”, held in conjunction with World Radio Day, former presenter Halim Othman said AI can support broadcasting, but it cannot replace the soul behind the microphone.

“There is no denying AI makes things easier. It can provide any information we want,” said Halim, 62. “But radio is communication from soul to soul. That is still human work.”

While AI opens new possibilities in audio production, he believes the warmth of a human voice remains the backbone of radio.

“When a presenter speaks, it is not just from mouth to ear, but from soul to soul. That is something AI cannot do,” he said, brushing aside concerns that presenters could one day be replaced.

Halim described radio as a performance art that balances information, entertainment and emotional connection. He also urged industry players to preserve its authenticity as a “faceless performance” powered purely by voice and imagination.

“Radio is not glamorous. It lives in the studio and depends on the voice. If we want people to love radio again, we must brighten their day through that voice,” he said.

Radio presenter Linda Onn says the authenticity of human connection is beyond AI’s capabilities. (Bernama pic)

Presenter Linda Onn echoed the sentiment, saying radio’s strength lies in the emotional chemistry between presenter and listener.

“I started in the era of CDs and cassette tapes, relying on newspapers and magazines for information. Now people expect AI for everything,” said Linda, 49.

“But these robotic things do not reach the soul. We must know what is genuine and what is merely technology,” she added.

While acknowledging that digital platforms and voice-synthesis tools will continue to evolve, she maintained that authenticity – not algorithms – will keep radio relevant.