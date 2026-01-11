The 2026 Proton X70 gets the drive right

The new Proton X70 is a refined SUV built for everyday comfort. (Proton pic)

PETALING JAYA : You’re moving at speed, and then you brake hard. Instead of that panicky lurch, the SUV just settles – smoothly, confidently, without feeling jerky or unsettled.

It’s the kind of behaviour that instantly puts you at ease, especially if you’re driving with family on board.

It might be a small thing, but this sets the tone for what the newly launched 2026 Proton X70 is really about: comfort, confidence, and peace of mind. Unveiled as Proton’s flagship C-segment SUV, the 2026 X70 builds on a familiar formula rather than reinventing itself.

Indeed, it isn’t here to shout about radical changes. Instead, it focuses on making the everyday drive smoother, quieter and more comfortable – the kind of improvements you only really notice when you’re behind the wheel.

“Rather than chasing trends, we have focused on strengthening performance, comfort, cost and care, ensuring the X70 remains a dependable SUV that families can trust and own with confidence over the entire ownership period,” said Abdul Rashid Musa, Proton’s deputy chief executive officer.

The new X70 is available in four elegant exterior colours – Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, and Marine Blue – each designed to complement the modern SUV lifestyle.

It comes with wireless connectivity and voice commands that let you drive without distractions. (Proton pic)

Under the bonnet is the i-GT 1.5TD turbocharged engine, producing 181PS and 290Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. On paper, the numbers look familiar. On the road, the experience feels more refined.

Acceleration is smooth and predictable, whether you’re pulling out of a junction or cruising on the highway. More importantly, braking feels controlled even at higher speeds – no sudden nose-diving, no drama. Just a steady, confident slowdown that gives you peace of mind.

Fuel consumption has also been improved to 6.9L per 100km, about a 5.5% improvement over the previous model. It’s not something you’ll brag about at dinner, but it does make a difference to running costs over time.

One of the nicest surprises comes when you turn. Manoeuvring through stops and joins feels easy, and the steering responds quickly without feeling twitchy. On sharp and slightly slanted curves – the kind that usually make you brace yourself – the X70 stays planted.

The suspension does its job quietly in the background: you don’t get that uncomfortable feeling that the car might tip or slide.

The X70 offers a composed ride and confident handling that makes long journeys feel effortless. (Mohd Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)

Proton has made improvements to the suspension and steering systems, increasing roll support and refining how the car absorbs road imperfections. The result is a ride that feels composed, whether you’re tackling daily traffic or heading out for a longer drive – perfect for your upcoming Chinese New Year or Hari Raya balik kampung trip.

Inside, the cabin feels premium in a very understated way. It’s spacious, comfortable, and noticeably quieter. Improved noise, vibration and harshness levels – helped by a toothed timing chain that’s significantly quieter than conventional ones – mean less road and engine noise creeping in.

Then there’s the tech. The 12.3-inch (31cm) infotainment screen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is always welcome.

But the real party trick is the “Hi Proton” voice command system. Say “Hi Proton, bring down the window”, and the car does exactly that. No buttons, no menus, no distractions – you just speak, and the car listens.

Clear, intuitive driving information that helps you stay relaxed and focused behind the wheel. (Mohd Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)

Furthermore, the 2026 X70 comes with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems, offering 13 safety features. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keep assist, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, and more.

Add the 360° HD camera with a 180° transparent view and parking or squeezing into tight spaces becomes far less stressful.

Priced from RM106,800 for the Executive variant and RM119,800 for the Premium (before rebates) in peninsular Malaysia, the 2026 Proton X70 doesn’t try to reinvent itself. Instead, it quietly improves where it matters most, promising a calmer, safer, and more comfortable ride.

Find out more about the 2026 Proton X70 here.