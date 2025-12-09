Cops probe cars blocking ambulance on Kesas Highway

A screenshot of the dashcam footage showing the two vehicles in front did not give way although the ambulance had its siren on.

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating an incident in which two vehicles allegedly refused to make way for an ambulance on the right lane of the Kesas Highway although its siren was blaring.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said they received a police report this morning on the incident after the dashcam footage from the ambulance went viral.

Wan Azlan said the incident occurred yesterday around 1.30pm while the ambulance was carrying a patient with high fever to the Sentosa Specialist Hospital in Klang.

“The ambulance was blocked because of two vehicles in front which did not give way although the ambulance had its siren on.

“The ambulance driver could not identify the plate numbers of the vehicles involved,” he said in a statement.