How to level up your resumé and brand for professional success in 2026

A career glow-up isn’t just about following trends – it’s about using technology strategically, sharpening your career story, and staying adaptable in a fast-moving job market. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : As the world of work keeps changing, so should your career brand. In 2026, a standout resumé, strategic LinkedIn presence, and an authentic personal brand are essential if you want to get noticed and land the roles you want.

Think of this as your year to shine, professionally and personally. Here’s how.

1. Rethink your resumé (beyond PDFs)

Gone are the days when a one-page text CV was enough: today’s savvy job seekers use AI-assisted resumé builders to create documents that are visually appealing, keyword-optimised and tailored to the roles they’re pursuing.

Platforms such as Zety help you build sleek, ATS-friendly resumés with ready-made content suggestions and a wide range of templates. They also offer CV builders and cover-letter tools to match your resumé style.

Tips for a modern resumé:

Tailor it to specific roles using industry-specific keywords.

Add sections such as “Projects”, “Tools & Tech” and “Portfolio” links.

Use online portfolios to showcase work samples if your field supports multimedia.

Take advantage of tools like Enhancv, which remain popular for creating polished resumé designs with customisable sections and user-friendly editors.

2. Supercharge your LinkedIn profile

LinkedIn is still the cornerstone of your digital professional identity. In 2026, it’s not enough to list your job history – you need a profile that works like a marketing landing page for you.

Focus on:

Headline and summary: Think of these as your personal pitch and include role-targeted keywords recruiters search for.

Think of these as your personal pitch and include role-targeted keywords recruiters search for. Featured content: Showcase work samples, presentations or articles directly on your profile.

Showcase work samples, presentations or articles directly on your profile. AI profile insights: LinkedIn’s built-in suggestions help you optimise skills and keywords based on trending job searches.

Where available, LinkedIn video introductions can add personality and context beyond text, helping you stand out to recruiters and hiring managers.

3. Build a personal brand that resonates

Networking and personal branding have evolved far beyond business cards and occasional meetups. Here’s where you can engage:

Slack and Discord communities: Industry-specific groups are hubs for real-time discussion, project feedback and informal networking.

Industry-specific groups are hubs for real-time discussion, project feedback and informal networking. Webinars and virtual events: Hosting or participating in sessions on platforms such as Airmeet can position you as a visible expert.

Hosting or participating in sessions on platforms such as Airmeet can position you as a visible expert. Social platforms: X and Instagram remain useful for thought leadership through threads, insights and short videos.

Some once-trendy platforms, such as Clubhouse, peaked years ago and are no longer major career hubs. The key is choosing spaces where your audience is genuinely active.

LinkedIn remains the cornerstone of your digital professional identity, so take advantage of its services. (Envato Elements pic)

4. Keep learning and show it off (smartly)

Employers increasingly value professionals who evolve with their industry. AI-powered learning platforms such as LinkedIn Learning and Coursera now tailor learning paths based on your goals and market trends.

Smart moves include:

adding completed courses and certifications to your LinkedIn profile;

including digital badges or micro-credentials in resumés and portfolios;

focusing on future-ready skills such as AI literacy, data skills, communication and leadership.

5. Stay authentic and consistent

All the AI tools and smart networking in the world won’t help if your professional presence doesn’t reflect who you really are.

Make sure your resumé, LinkedIn profile, portfolios and social platforms tell a coherent story.

Align tone, visuals and career narrative across platforms.

Avoid overinflating roles or skills in the name of optimisation.

Remember, a career glow-up isn’t just about following trends – it’s about using technology strategically, sharpening your career story, and staying adaptable in a fast-moving job market. With the right tools and a strong sense of self, you’ll be well-positioned to seize the opportunities ahead.

This article was originally written by Anisa Aznan for jobstore.com, an online job site that specialises in providing jobseekers with the latest job opportunities by matching talented individuals with reputable companies in Malaysia. Find your dream job with over 40,000 job vacancies in Malaysia.

Read more articles from Jobstore here.