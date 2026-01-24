Not just about fertility: what all women should know about PCOS

Unhealthy lifestyles, high-sugar diets, lack of exercise, and excessive work and social stress are among contributing factors to PCOS. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Many women are unaware that polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), one of the most commonly diagnosed hormonal disorders, could lead to serious health complications if left untreated.

PCOS is a condition that occurs when a woman’s body produces excessive levels of androgen and does not respond well to insulin, resulting in irregular menstrual cycles, fertility issues, and a higher risk of chronic diseases.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Amirah Amil from Nurmediclinic said more women are now being diagnosed with PCOS; too often, they only discover the condition when they undergo fertility checks.

“PCOS is not just about irregular periods or fertility problems. It comes with a range of other issues which, if not properly managed, could lead to serious complications such as heart disease, stroke and uterine cancer,” she said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), PCOS is a significant public health concern and one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women of reproductive age (typically between 15 and 49).

The global authority estimates that between 6% and 13% of women in this age group are affected – yet up to 70% of cases remain undiagnosed.

Amirah outlined that unhealthy lifestyles, high-sugar diets, lack of physical activity, and excessive work and social stress are among the main contributing factors of PCOS.

“Our grandmothers also had PCOS, but the difference was whether it was stable or not. Today, many are exposed to ‘viral’ foods, sugary drinks, lack of sleep and chronic stress.

“All of this disrupts hormonal balance and affects how the body responds to insulin,” she said, adding that early symptoms include irregular periods, chronic acne, sudden weight gain, or excessive hair growth.

PCOS ≠ infertility

Dr Amirah Amil.

Amirah also addressed the common misconception that PCOS is purely a fertility issue, stressing it does not mean a woman with the condition cannot get pregnant.

“Many of my patients have successfully conceived after undergoing treatment and making lifestyle changes,” she shared, emphasising that patients can enjoy stable menstrual cycles, better overall health, and higher chances of pregnancy if they remain consistent with treatment.

Amira noted that such misunderstandings create unnecessary anxiety and can take a heavy mental-emotional toll, causing women to feel insecure, ashamed, or afraid to share their condition for fear of being labelled infertile.

“Many women already experience hormonal instability, emotional sensitivity and increased stress because of PCOS. When stigma is added to the mix, that pressure is doubled,” Amirah said.

Regarding treatment, she explained that a long-term approach is required as PCOS cannot be resolved through medication alone.

Effective management involves holistic changes to daily routines, including diet, sleep patterns, exercise and stress management.

“Patients need to change their lifestyle alongside treatment, because managing PCOS cannot be separated from lifestyle habits,” she concluded.