Why the world is looking at Penang this year

George Town’s Armenian Street is one of the most popular locations on the island among locals and visitors alike. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : Penang is firmly in the global spotlight in 2026. The island has been recognised by CNN Travel and the New York Times (NYT) as one of the best places to visit this year, placing it alongside some of the world’s most compelling destinations.

For those familiar with Penang, the accolades feel like affirmation rather than surprise. For newcomers, they serve as a strong signal that this is a place worth slowing down for.

CNN Travel praised Penang for its preserved “old-school charm”, particularly within George Town’s Unesco-listed heritage zone, where history, creativity and daily life coexist naturally.

The NYT echoed that sentiment by including Penang in its influential annual travel list, highlighting the island’s culture, food and enduring sense of place.

Together, the endorsements underline a simple truth: Penang has not chased reinvention. It has simply stayed authentic.

In very good global company

Penang’s inclusion is made more striking by the company it keeps. On CNN Travel’s list, it sits alongside destinations as varied as Adelaide, Brussels, Bahrain and Oulu, a northern Finnish city better known for snow and saunas than street food.

The NYT’s “52 Places to Go in 2026” list is even broader, spanning Bangkok, Nagasaki, Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula, parts of Spain and Australia, and scenic rail journeys through the Canadian Rockies.

These are destinations chosen not for novelty, but for depth, character and distinctive experiences.

CNN Travel and the New York Times praised the state’s convergence of history and culture, evident in spots such as the Pinang Peranakan Museum. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The fact that Penang stands comfortably among them says a lot: its appeal does not rely on scale or spectacle, but on culture that feels lived-in and layered.

In George Town, historic shophouses remain homes and businesses. Clan houses continue to function as cultural spaces. Religious landmarks such as the Kapitan Keling Mosque sit alongside temples and churches, reflecting centuries of shared history.

This lived-in quality is what global travel editors increasingly value. Penang’s heritage feels organic, not staged; wandering its streets reveals street art, kopitiams, wet markets and traditional trades, often within the same block – best explored slowly and on foot.

Of course, any conversation about Penang inevitably returns to food. Its reputation as a culinary destination is central to its global recognition.

Both CNN Travel and the NYT reference the island’s gastronomic pull, where hawker culture remains deeply personal and proudly intact. Dishes like asam laksa, char kuey teow and nasi kandar are renowned – staples refined over generations rather than reinvented for tourists.

Although traces of modern life can be seen at Chew Jetty, it is still easy to imagine life in a bygone era. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

What also sets Penang apart is balance. Old-school eateries continue to thrive, while newer cafés and modern interpretations coexist without displacing tradition.

Why the timing matters

This recognition carries weight because both publications prioritise destinations with depth rather than novelty. CNN Travel and the NYT’s nod to Penang reflects a wider shift in how people travel, towards places that offer authenticity, connectivity and cultural continuity.

That timing feels especially apt as Visit Malaysia Year 2026 gets underway. With global attention already turning towards the country, Penang’s presence on these influential lists reinforces its role as one of Malaysia’s strongest cultural ambassadors.

Finally, what makes Penang’s global moment compelling is that it did not come from reinvention: the qualities now celebrated internationally are the same ones locals have always known.

The food stalls that never close. The streets that tell stories. The rhythm of daily life shaped by history.

In 2026, Penang isn’t just competing with the world’s great cities – it is standing alongside them, drawing people with an open heart, a rich past, and flavours that linger long after the trip ends.