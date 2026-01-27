DID to investigate coastal erosion in Batu Ferringhi, Tanjung Bungah

Zairil Khir Johari said the irrigation and drainage department is reviewing the state’s integrated shoreline management plan to identify erosion-prone beaches and implement preventive measures more systematically. (Citizen Awareness Chant group pic)

PETALING JAYA : The irrigation and drainage department (DID) is investigating the cause of the worsening coastal erosion in Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah in Penang, says state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari.

He said DID had already completed a technical report addressing the coastal erosion affecting Mercure Hotel, Skyhome Apartment and the Chinese Swimming Club in Tanjung Bungah.

“Coastal erosion in Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah has drawn serious attention due to its impact on beach aesthetics, visitor safety and local tourism activities.

“The department is currently applying for an allocation for immediate mitigation measures,” he said.

Zairil said DID would install sandbags along the Batu Ferringhi coastline near Bayview Beach Resort, Lone Pine and the Shangri-La resorts as a short-term measure.

He said DID had also sought federal funding for erosion mitigation in other affected areas, with Putrajaya already approving a RM61 million project for outfalls and coastal protection structures.

Zairil said hydrographic surveys were completed in December, with consultant appointments expected to be finalised by end-February.

He said DID was also reviewing the state’s integrated shoreline management plan to identify erosion-prone beaches and implement preventive measures more systematically.