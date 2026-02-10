Higher sandbag barriers to mitigate erosion of beaches in Penang

The worsening coastal erosion at Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah, Penang, has marred the scenic view of the popular tourist destinations. (Citizen Awareness Chant group pic)

PETALING JAYA : The irrigation and drainage department (DID) in Penang will soon install higher sandbag barriers along the coastlines of Tanjung Bungah and Batu Ferringhi to mitigate coastal erosion.

This follows unusually high waves that have affected these two areas since last year, Bernama reported.

State infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the short-term mitigation measure involves raising the height of sandbag barriers to ensure they can withstand waves if sea levels rise by up to about 0.6m.

He said technical assessments found that wave heights last year were around 0.6m above normal, rendering the existing sandbag barriers ineffective.

“When waves become significantly higher, water overflows to the rear and pushes the barriers outward. The worsening erosion is mainly caused by these unusually high wave conditions,” he said after attending the Penang Nature-Based Climate Adaptation Award Programme in Penang today.

Meanwhile, DID is finalising the design for a long-term mitigation project estimated to cost about RM60 million to permanently address coastal erosion.

Zairil said the final design of the project, covering a 3km stretch from Tanjung Bungah to Batu Ferringhi, will be completed once DID finishes its technical studies.