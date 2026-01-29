Penang coastal erosion not due to reclamation, says CM

The irrigation and drainage department has confirmed the need for immediate mitigation measures in several locations, including Batu Ferringhi, Tanjung Tokong and Tanjung Bungah. (Citizen Awareness Chant group pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Coastal erosion along Penang’s northern corridor is not caused by land reclamation or overdevelopment, but is instead driven by natural factors and seasonal weather changes, says chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow said the irrigation and drainage department conducted detailed technical studies and confirmed the need for immediate mitigative measures at several locations, including Batu Ferringhi, Tanjung Tokong and Tanjung Bungah.

He said if the erosion was linked to development, it would only involve the Seri Tanjung Pinang area. However, the identified erosion sites are at least 10km away from the reclamation area, which was carried out many years ago.

“The erosion does not occur continuously but follows seasonal patterns, with the earliest affected area located in front of the Rasa Sayang Hotel. It does not happen every season, and in some cases, natural processes allow the beach to recover on its own.

“The phenomenon of coastal erosion and recovery is complex and must be addressed based on technical expertise,” he told a press conference.

There were claims that overdevelopment near the shoreline and extensive reclamation were among the causes of worsening erosion in Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah this year.

Chow pointed out that the state government carried out a beach nourishment project in Batu Ferringhi six to seven years ago, and that the beachfront at Ferringhi Bay has since shown significant natural recovery.

“Ferringhi Bay now has a wide and long stretch of beach formed naturally, without any reclamation activity,” he added.

Separately, state infrastructure committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari dismissed claims that the erosion was linked to the Andaman Island project, saying no reclamation works were carried out last year.

He said the project began more than a decade ago with perimeter protection works implemented from the early stages, while current works only involved infilling remaining planned areas.