Primatologist says Punch’s story is not cute, it’s trauma

Baby macaque named Punch uses the orangutan plush toy to self-regulate. (JIJI PRESS/AFP pic)

RAUB : While scrolling through your social media feed, you’ve likely come across While scrolling through your social media feed, you’ve likely come across Punch , the adorable baby macaque at Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo who’s gone viral for holding on to an orangutan plush toy.

Rejected by his mother soon after birth, the six-month-old was hand-raised by zookeepers and was given a plush toy for comfort – a detail that sparked global emotion as clips showed him approaching other monkeys before retreating to his toy, leaving viewers teary-eyed and protective.

But beneath the viral sadness lies a deeper story about primate bonding, emotional development, and survival.

Malaysian primatologist Mariani Ramli, founder and president of the Gibbon Conservation Society, said the intense public reaction is rooted in something profoundly relatable.

“The baby primate’s first relationship determines its physical, emotional and mental development,” she explained to FMT Lifestyle.

“Mother’s touch is the first touch that connects to them. Clinging, grooming and nursing are the assurance of safety that shapes how the brain develops.”

What people perceive as heartbreakingly cute, she added, is actually “a highly functional biology doing exactly what it is evolved to do.” Maternal rejection, while difficult to witness, is not uncommon in primate societies.

Primatologist Mariani Ramli says early maternal bonding shapes a primate’s emotional, social and cognitive development. (Gibbon Conservation Society Facebook pic)

“A first-time mother with no social models, physical issues at birth, or stress factors like extreme heat or noise can lead to rejection,” she said. “If the mother herself experienced trauma or lacks nutrition, she may prioritise her own survival.”

Punch’s famous plush toy, meanwhile, represents more than viral symbolism. “He is using the plush toy to self-regulate by using the closest available object to approximate the physical experience of being held by his mother,” Mariani pointed out.

According to Mariani, research has long shown that infant primates prefer soft, warm tactile comfort even over food-providing but emotionally barren substitutes.

But beyond emotional coping, Punch now faces a different challenge – social survival. In macaque troops, social status is largely inherited through the mother’s lineage, meaning rejected infants can struggle to find their place.

“Infants without a mother can be seen as low status and vulnerable,” Mariani said. “If approached, they may be met with aggression because there is no adult to assure the troop of their safety. It may look cruel, but from the troop’s perspective, it is risk management.”

Punch faces social uncertainty in the troop, where status and acceptance are largely inherited. (Ichikawa City Facebook pic)

However, there is still hope, said Mariani. Some primate societies practise allomothering, where other females or even grandmothers share caregiving responsibilities. But Mariani cautioned that this cannot be relied upon as a guaranteed safety net.

Still, the absence of maternal bonding can shape a primate’s life in profound ways. Rejected infants may grow up with increased aggression, social difficulties, anxiety, abnormal behaviours and disrupted parenting patterns.

Yet the viral nature of Punch’s story raises a separate concern. While global sympathy can be powerful, Mariani warns that short clips rarely capture the full picture.

“A 30-second video removes context. People project human emotions and assume the mother is cruel or the troop is mean,” she said. “Cuteness can become a welfare hazard. Punch clinging to a plush toy is a stress response, but people see it as adorable.”

More troublingly, viral sympathy can unintentionally fuel wildlife exploitation – a growing issue in Malaysia.

“Clips like this can increase demand for primate pets. People think they are helping by buying baby monkeys, not realising the mother was often killed to obtain the infant,” she said.

The demand for baby primates and monkeys as pets often fuels poaching. (Freepik pic)

Through her rehabilitation work with rescued gibbons, Mariani has witnessed severe trauma, noting that many infants suffer emotional distress and that every cute primate video has a hidden backstory.

Mariani also warned that some online creators exploit primates for views, with abuse videos circulating in hidden spaces that rarely receive the same attention as cute clips.

“The best thing any of us can do for primates is make the world less interested in keeping them as pets and more committed to protecting their habitat,” she stressed.

“Support accredited rescue and rehabilitation centres, and do not support the exotic pet trade or influencers who keep wildlife as pets.”

For now, Punch toddles on with his plush toy, exploring a world that still holds the promise of connection – and that is why millions are rooting for him.