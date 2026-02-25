Lim Kok Thay, executive chairman of Genting Berhad (middle) with others at the official unveiling of new cultural and spiritual additions at Chin Swee Caves Temple. (Resorts World Genting pic)

GENTING HIGHLANDS : Chin Swee Caves Temple marked a significant milestone recently with the official unveiling of several new additions within its highland grounds.

Officiated by Lim Kok Thay, executive chairman of Genting Berhad, these enhancements reflect ongoing efforts to deepen visitors’ engagement with the temple’s cultural heritage and spiritual environment while elevating the overall experience at one of Malaysia’s most distinct highland landmarks.

The newly introduced features include the Chin Swee Caves Temple Galleria, a striking new Glazed Glass Lotus installation, and Kimhua Hall, a purpose-built indoor space designed to support meditation, exhibitions and community gatherings.

The Chin Swee Caves Temple Galleria, where curated exhibits highlight the temple’s history, traditions and cultural features. (Resorts World Genting pic)

Chin Swee Caves Temple Galleria

Among the highlights is the Chin Swee Caves Temple Galleria, a self-guided exhibition located at Sky Terrace.

The galleria represents the temple’s heritage through curated displays of artefacts and archival materials, tracing the origins of the Chin Swee deity and documenting the establishment and growth of the Chin Swee Caves Temple since its opening in 1994.

The exhibition also commemorates the contributions of the late Lim Goh Tong, who played a key role in bringing the temple to life.

Visitors can explore interpretive displays that provide insight to the temple’s evolution, traditions and enduring cultural significance.

The galleria is open to the public from 8.30am to 5pm daily.

The Glazed Glass Lotus rises before the Giant Buddha, representing the Dharma’s light illuminating the mind. (Resorts World Genting pic)

Glazed Glass Lotus, Cradle of Light

Adding a visual and symbolic focal point to the Sky Terrace is the Glazed Glass Lotus, Cradle of Light, positioned in front of the Giant Buddha statue.

The sculptural installation features a multi- tiered lotus encircling a luminous stone mounted on a moving platform, designed to float gracefully within the lotus.

Representing purity, compassion and the illumination of wisdom, the installation is enhanced by water elements and lighting to create a contemporary expression of Buddhist symbolism while inviting visitors to pause, reflect and reconnect with the serenity in their surroundings.

Kimhua Hall

Located beneath the lotus installation, Kimhua Hall provides a new indoor venue supporting meditation activities, exhibitions and community gatherings.

Accessible from both the Sky Terrace and car park by lifts, the hall expands the temple’s capacity to host spiritual and cultural programming throughout the year.

Its interior design incorporates exposed natural rock surfaces, preserving elements of the site’s natural character while reinforcing an architectural dialogue between built space and mountain environment.

Visitors to Kimhua Hall can also view the luminous stone from below when it descends to its lowest point, providing a unique glimpse of the installation from a different perspective.

Inside Kimhua Hall, the luminous stone is displayed at its lowest point, giving visitors a unique perspective of the solemnity and grace of the Glazed Glass Lotus installation. (Resorts World Genting pic)

Together, these additions reinforce the temple precinct as a destination where devotion, cultural appreciation and natural environment converge, building on its longstanding role as both a place of worship and a highland landmark.

“These are not merely physical structures,” said Lim in his opening speech. “Each space serves its own purpose, yet together they reflect our shared aspiration to honour faith, preserve heritage, and transmit enduring values to future generations.”

Looking ahead, Chin Swee Caves Temple will broaden its role within the community by serving as a Registrar of Marriage, offering couples the opportunity to solemnise their union in its tranquil highland surroundings.

The temple also plans to introduce commemorative embossing stamps featuring its key attractions while exploring partnerships with other temples to promote cultural exchange and religious tourism.