Ready, set, woof! Dogathon returns on April 18

Dogathon returns for its 26th edition, so get ready to have a pawsome time! (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : Calling all pet lovers and their furry companions – Dogathon 2026 is back, so get ready for a paw-sitively fun day out!

Happening on April 18 at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), the event promises a lively mix of exercise, play and bonding time with your furkid.

Now in its 26th edition, Dogathon is organised by the Veternak Club – the student council of UPM’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine – and supported by FMT Lifestyle.

With this year’s “Jurapaws” theme, you can expect a playful prehistoric twist to the day’s activities. The highlight is the “Dog Race”, a fun run spanning over 1.3km.

There’s no stopwatch pressure, so you and your furry companion can enjoy the route at your own pace. This year, the route has been extended, with extra obstacles added for even more tail-wagging excitement.

Sign up under six categories:

Small breed with a male handler

Small breed with a female handler

Medium breed with a male handler

Medium breed with a female handler

Large breed with a male handler

Large breed with a female handler

This cool canine managed to melt many hearts during last year’s Dogathon. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

“Each category is open to 40 handlers and their dogs, bringing the total to 240 slots,” said Tan Ji Xiu, 23, one of the event’s directors. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis – so don’t let the early birds (or dogs) beat you to it!

Khoo Xue Hui, head of publicity, added: “From last year, we realised some dogs were too small for the large breed category but too big for the small breed category. So this year, we introduced the medium breed categories to make it fairer,” said Khoo, 21.

The fun doesn’t stop at the finish line. Co-director, Goh Hui Yi, 22, shared that a post-race obstacle station awaits those who are game for more tail-wagging action!

Beyond the race, the popular “Pawfect Memories” station returns. Here, visitors can have their pets photographed and turn those photos into magnets or opt for a framed photo complete with their pet’s paw print.

A cute moment captured at the ‘Pawfect Memories’ station during Dogathon 2025. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

The adventure doesn’t stop there – there is also the “Pawventure Gym”, an exciting eight-obstacle course where owners and their dogs must team up to navigate a prehistoric-themed challenge!

Beyond the high energy fun, there are also practical and meaningful initiatives lined up.

Pet owners can register for dog licenses with the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), while those looking for a new companion can visit the adoption drive by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Ampang.

There will also be a “Dino First Aid Workshop”, featuring three sessions conducted by a certified pet first aid instructor offering practical emergency tips.

(L-R) Goh Hui Yi, Tan Ji Xiu and Khoo Xue Hui, part of the team behind Dogathon 2026. (Dogathon pic)

For owners concerned about their dogs coping with the heat on Dogathon day, a free webinar on April 11 will help them recognise signs of heat stress and the subsequent steps to take.

While there will be plenty of excitement, the event also carries a deeper purpose. Tan said most of the proceeds are going towards their animal welfare project, “Prokasih”, which aims to control the population of stray animals through “catch, neuter and rehome” programmes.

Tan added that about RM7,000 raised from Dogathon 2025 was channelled towards neutering 23 stray cats around the UPM area – and within just nine days, five of them found new homes.

Some dogs at last year’s Dogathon effortlessly stole the spotlight (and hearts). (Dogathon pic)

So whether you’re lacing up for the race, considering adoption or simply there to support a cause, Dogathon is set to be filled with wagging tails and happy hearts.

“I hope this event will bring everyone a lot of joy – regardless of whether you are a human or a dog,” concluded Khoo.

Dogathon 2026

Date: April 18 (Saturday)

Time: 6am-2pm

Venue: Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor

Entrance fee: RM5 (free for children under five years old and senior citizens above 60)

Dog Race: RM 30

Dino First Aid and other game stations: RM 10

Dogs are required to go through a physical examination at the entrance.

Registration (opens Feb 28)

Register for general entry here

Register for the Dino First Aid Workshop here

Registration for the Dog Race here

For more information, follow Dogathon on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.