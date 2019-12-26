Woman suffers serious burns after gas cylinder explodes at home

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman was injured after a cooking gas cylinder at her home in Taman Daya here exploded due to a leak today.

Yeo Chui Teng, 27, who suffered second-degree burns, was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) by the public before firefighters arrived at the home.

Tebrau fire and rescue station operations officer Kamarulzaman Mohd Salleh said the explosion also caused damage to the windows and the ceiling of the house.

“The station received an emergency call at 3.58pm and a fire-engine with seven personnel rushed to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarulzaman said the actual cause and loss incurred in the incident was under investigation.

As such, he advised the public to check the gas duct using soap water from time to time or unplug the gas before leaving the house.



