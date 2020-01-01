Anti-Dong Zong rally organisers to be called up by cops

PETALING JAYA: Police will call up the organisers of the anti-Dong Zong rally that took place in Kuala Lumpur earlier today for failing to meet the requirements to organise the gathering.

Dang Wangi district police chief Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said Gabungan Mahasiswa Islam Se-Malaysia (Gamis) had failed to comply with the requirements stipulated under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

“Since they did not give any notice, a police report has been lodged and an investigation will be conducted accordingly.

“I’m unable to tell you when, but the investigation will commence in due time.

“We will call up the organisers for investigation purposes,” he told FMT.

The matter is being investigated under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act which penalises organisers of peaceful assemblies for failure to provide the required five days’ notice.

Earlier today, around 500 people, comprising Gamis and PAS Youth members, marched from Masjid Jamek to the Sogo shopping complex in a rally against Chinese educationist group Dong Zong.

At the rally, Gamis president Saifullah Baiduri warned that the coalition would press for Dong Zong to be made illegal if it did not stop opposing the introduction of Jawi in vernacular schools.

Dong Jiao Zong was in the news recently after it planned to hold a congress on Dec 28 in Kajang to discuss the government’s introduction of the Jawi module in schools. The meeting was called off after police obtained a court order to “preserve public peace”.

Malay and Muslim NGOs had lodged reports against the group and the congress, insisting that it could cause unrest.



