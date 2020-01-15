Guan Eng confident of Anwar takeover in November

PUTRAJAYA: DAP’s Lim Guan Eng says there is no need for top leaders of Pakatan Harapan to decide on a date for Anwar Ibrahim to replace Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying the prime minister has already indicated he would step down after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Lim, who is also finance minister expressed confidence that the transition would take place as promised by Mahathir.

“This will happen at the end of the year, it won’t be long now.

“Let us follow the schedule. He has already given his word,” he told reporters today.

There has been a renewed debate within PH component parties over an agreement reached among coalition leaders to make Anwar the prime minister.

Several PKR MPs as well as Anwar loyalists said the Port Dickson MP should take over as PM in May, when Mahathir completes two years since his return to the top post after the 2018 general election.



