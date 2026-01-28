Define power in PN presidential council to avoid ‘clash of captains’, says analyst

It was reported that Muhyiddin Yassin and Abdul Hadi Awang recently met to discuss forming a presidential council in PN. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : An analyst has cautioned that Perikatan Nasional (PN) risks sliding into a “two captains” power struggle unless it clarifies the leadership structure of its proposed presidential council.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said PN must spell out where real authority would lie if a presidential council were formed – the PN chairman or the head of the council.

She said this polemic might have been avoided if PN continued its earlier practice of appointing a chairman from among the leaders of its component parties, as was the case when Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin held the post.

“However, when PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang declined the position (due to health reasons), it created a dilemma, making it appear as though there was an attempt to bring Muhyiddin back (as head of the presidential council),” she told FMT.

“In a situation where there is both a council head and a PN chairman, there must be a clearly defined mechanism to resolve differences of opinion and determine who has greater authority.”

Syaza was responding to questions on whether the revival of the council, proposed by PAS, would result in PN being led by two power centres.

On Wednesday, Malaysiakini quoted sources as saying PN intended to form the presidential council as a compromise between PAS and Bersatu, which could allow Muhyiddin to retain a leadership role despite stepping down as chairman on Jan 1.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party had no objection to Muhyiddin assuming chairmanship of the council.

However, analyst Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri warned that a dual leadership could weaken PN.

“Two captains on one ship will only create confusion, especially when PAS has more seats than Bersatu,” said the analyst from Global Asia Consulting.

Azmil Tayeb of Universiti Sains Malaysia said the move to push forward with such a council might be a temporary measure to mend relations between PAS and Bersatu and repair PN’s public image.

“This also ensures that there will be no sabotage and fragmentation of the Malay vote. They may feel it is necessary to set aside their differences for now to improve their chances in the 16th general election,” he said.

PN’s Supreme Council was expected to select a new chairman at its meeting tomorrow. Instead, the meeting has been cancelled and the heads of PN’s four components will now convene at Muhyiddin’s home.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar have been mentioned as potential candidates for the post.