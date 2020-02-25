Dr Mahathir clocks in to work as govt left without Cabinet

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today clocked in as usual at his office here, this time in his new capacity as the caretaker prime minister.

He waved to newsmen outside the Perdana Putra building here which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, as his official car entered the compound at 9.30 am.

Following his shock resignation yesterday, he was appointed as interim prime minister by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

All 26 Cabinet appointments were also revoked, until a new prime minister is appointed under a new coalition which enjoys the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Mahathir’s resignation yesterday came after a day of political manoeuvres among MPs from PPBM, Umno, PAS and others intent on forming a new coalition to take power.

He also resigned as the chairman of PPBM, which has since announced it is no longer part of PH.

The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong is expected to grant audiences to MPs in several batches, representing different political blocks.

FMT has also learnt that leaders of five parties are strategising a plan to form a majority in Parliament, ahead of their royal audience to convince the Agong.



