2 ex-top cops at Istana as rulers meet to solve political stalemate

KUALA LUMPUR: Two former inspector-generals of police and a former Dewan Negara president arrived at the Istana Negara today, as Malay rulers gather to find a solution to the political stalemate following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government this week.

Officials have allowed ex-IGPs Haniff Omar, Musa Hassan and former Dewan Negara president Abu Zahar Ujang to enter the palace to hand over a memorandum to the rulers.

Hanif, who served as the police chief for 20 years from 1974 to 1994, is there in his capacity as adviser to a caucus of Malay interest groups called Malay Consultation Council (MPM).

A source told FMT that the memorandum is to urge the Malay rulers to ensure that no “tainted” MPs would be allowed to be part of a new government.

It also called on the appointments of politicians who have no record of corruption or scandals in the last three decades.

This comes as Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is the interim prime minister, proposed a unity government as political blocs met the Agong to convince him they have the majority needed to form the federal Cabinet.

The PH government collapsed this week following Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister after several leaders broke ranks to seek different allies.

The Agong has since met MPs to seek their individual views on who should lead the next government.



