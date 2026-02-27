Agong unwell, advised by doctors to rest

Istana Negara said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim will not be attending official events for now, to facilitate his recovery. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim is undergoing treatment for musculoskeletal pain in his hip and back, and has been advised by doctors to rest.

Istana Negara said the Agong would not be attending official events during this period to facilitate his recovery.

“Because the Agong is undergoing treatment, His Majesty was not able to attend the breaking of fast with the prime minister, Cabinet, foreign dignitaries and senior government officers at Istana Negara yesterday,” it said in a statement.

Istana Negara added that the officiation of National Defence University of Malaysia’s mosque, slated for yesterday, had been postponed to a later date.

“His Majesty says that he will resume attending official events once he recovers.”

In February last year, Istana Negara said Sultan Ibrahim had undergone conservative treatment overseas for musculoskeletal pain. He returned to Malaysia two weeks later.

It attributed the condition to Sultan Ibrahim’s military training and active lifestyle, particularly his passion for polo during his younger years.