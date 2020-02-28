Political leaders descend on Muhyiddin’s house

PETALING JAYA: A number of prominent political leaders have arrived at Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Bukit Damansara amid talk that the PPBM president is almost certainly on the way to becoming Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

Former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein, Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, PPBM Supreme Council member Redzuan Yusof, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Jeli MP Mustapa Mohamed were among those spotted.

Hishammuddin said it was important for Malaysians to keep a clear and calm mind at this time, stressing that the interests of the nation and the people were the priority.

“Basically, I have met all the leaders in the country, and I think we need to sit down with a calm mind and sincere heart, with the people and country as the paramount interest, to navigate these waters

“I hope the public will understand that it’s not an easy route but we are doing this really for the nation.

“We don’t want to make any mistakes along the way because we have to make the right decisions at this time.

“And we have good leaders here to make sure that can be achieved, God-willing,” he told reporters outside Muhyiddin’s house today.

A total of 36 PPBM MPs had met earlier today to nominate Muhyiddin for prime minister after Istana Negara’s announcement that it would meet political leaders before making a decision.

The meeting was also attended by PPBM’s 10 new MPs — the group of PKR MPs who quit the party following the sacking of its deputy president, Mohamed Azmin Ali.

About an hour later, PAS and Umno confirmed that all their 57 MPs would back the PPBM president.

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa and his counterpart in PAS, Takiyuddin Hassan, have confirmed the support in a brief statement.

The latest development appears to be a blow to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s prime ministerial ambitions.



