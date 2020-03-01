Dr M expects to be booted out of PPBM

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he expects to be expelled from PPBM, the party he founded in 2016, as the majority of its members have rejected him as the chairman.

He said this when asked about the future of PPBM following the fallout between him and party president Muhyiddin Yassin, who will be appointed as the eighth prime minister later this morning.

“That is for the party to decide, whether they are going to expel me as chairman, which is going to happen because the majority has rejected me as chairman.

“They can officially expel,” he told reporters at the Yayasan Al-Bukahry building here.

