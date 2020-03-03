Zahid escapes contempt of court over meeting with PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today refused the prosecution’s application to cite Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for contempt of court, saying there had been a miscommunication between counsel and client.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah said the misunderstanding was due to the wrong use of words in court yesterday.

“I accept that there was a miscommunication in taking instructions from the accused by the lawyers,” he said.

He also accepted an apology from Zahid, who is facing charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and corruption.

“He had no intention of misleading the court. He has also promised not to repeat it,” he said in the packed courtroom.

However, he also said he would not condone such acts or conduct as the dignity and integrity of the court must be upheld.

“I will not hesitate to impose a jail term or fine,” he added.

MORE TO COME



